Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Bison remain king on Antelope Island

You would hardly think the furry creature scampering up the steep hillside weighed half a ton. As the leader of the pack charged up from the dusty shore to the roadside, a dozen more gathered behind as traffic came to a screeching halt on the Fielding Garr Ranch Road.

On Utah’s Antelope Island, bison remain the king. It’s estimated that over 500 make their home on the island, with another hundred or more born each year. On a hot July afternoon, much of the herd was hunkered down on what used to be the shoreline, a mixture of adults and newly born calves. They stretched out over two miles, giving onlookers a front row view from the safety of their cars.

Most Utahns are familiar with Antelope Island, but few have visited or spent much time there. Connected to the mainland halfway between Salt Lake City and Ogden, it offers simple access to a wealth of engagement with mother nature – hiking up to Frary Peak, an easy walk out to the Ladyfinger Point, a mountain bike ride along the shoreline trail or viewing wildlife like bison and, of course, antelope.

But while bison may still be king, the storyline of Antelope Island today is the dramatic receding of the Great Salt Lake. Nowhere is that more evident than the Antelope Island Marina on the island side of the causeway. Its dry-caked lakebed and marooned docks are evidence of the great drought. Still, along the roadway birds of myriad species search out pools of water.

A year ago I visited Antelope Island in early July, reading the history of lake levels in the visitor center on the day it hit an historic low of 4,190.1 feet above sea level. This month, on a hot weekend afternoon, I visited again as the record dropped even lower. Yes, the lake is drying up. And no place is it more evident than Antelope Island.

But despite that, I found the island itself as alive as ever. Antelope sprinted across the prairie just a hundred feet from the roadway. Birds remained active. And the bison wandered aimlessly like they owned the place. And, frankly, they do.

Kids, this is your opportunity to really learn about the bison that used to range wild across the west. They are alive and well on Antelope Island. Do you know how much buffalo weigh? And before you come, learn the difference between buffalo and bison. Most of all, learn about buffalo safety. Yes, they really can run faster than you. So stay in the car!

One of our favorite mountain bike rides is the Mountain View Trail along the eastern shore of the island from the Fielding Garr Ranch north to the causeway. Do note that this is prime bison territory so do a little trail scouting from the roadway first. We’ve found the northern portion to be bison free more frequently.

There are many hikes, but none more spectacular than the 7-mile up and back trail to Frary Peak, the highest point on the island. There are great beaches on the northwest corner with nearby camping, but the lake has now pulled back well from the historic shoreline.

Standing out on Ladyfinger Point and looking out to Stansbury Island to the west and Promontory Point to the north, it might be easy to be depressed. Instead of seeing the water of low waves reflecting the light, your eyes are drawn to dust clouds in the distance. It is, indeed, very real.

But it’s also an opportunity to learn. A trip to Antelope Island today should be about recreation, but also about education. Spend time learning about the lake’s ups and downs through the years in the visitor center. As you drive over the causeway from the Davis County mainland, absorb the views and look for the water patterns. Climb a hillside to get a view of the lake.

It’s just Mother Nature at work.

The Details

Overview: It’s less than 90 minutes from Park City to the island itself. Head north on I-15 from Salt Lake City to Antelope Drive. You can also circle around from I-84 if you want a bit less urban drive. You can get more information on Antelope Island State Park on the web, including a great trail map .

Fees: $15/car state park fee ($10/seniors), plus a $2 Davis County Causeway fee. Consider this an opportunity to get an annual state park pass.

Fun Stuff: Hiking, education and wildlife viewing. Floating in the Great Salt Lake used to be a thing, but it’s not practical any longer.

Dining: Lots of suburban food options in Davis County.

Next Week: it’s wildflower season in the mountains! Next week we’ll head up to Albion Basin in Little Cottonwood Canyon for a hike through rainbow colors.

