Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Every color of the rainbow

The first rays of sunshine painted a thin line on the ridgeline above Devil’s Castle. Across the canyon to the north, the cragged peak of Mount Superior came alive with color as another day dawned in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

July and August is a magical time in Albion Basin on the flanks of the Alta Ski Area. While wildflowers abound all across the Wasatch, the sheer enormity of color there is unparalleled. The wide open ski runs of Albion Basin are home to dozens of species of plants which abound due to its unique geological features and drainage. It’s essentially a box canyon with Alta’s deep winter powder draining off multiple peaks, all funneling down into the mountain meadows of Albion Basin. This lush environment each spring results in a rainbow of color come mid-summer.

Starting at the Albion Base Area, it’s an easy hike up through the woods on the Albion Meadows Trail. You’ll be enraptured by entire hillsides of bright yellow arrowleaf balsamroot, the alluring baby blue of Wasatch penstemon, vast fields of white parsnipflower buckwheat and the brilliant reds of Indian paintbrush.

Kids, your challenge today is to identify a dozen different species on the hike. It may sound tough, but you’ll find many ways to reach your goal. Bring along a good wildflower book or use a mobile app like Picture This .

About a half mile into your hike you will break out into the lush meadows. As you reach the level of the Catherine’s Pass trailhead parking lot, you will be waltzing through knee high wildflowers on both sides of the trail. It is truly a photographer’s paradise!

The meadows give you brilliant wildflowers in the foreground with a backdrop of stunning mountain vistas in every direction. From the meadows you have additional hiking options of Cecret Lake, Catherine’s Pass or the trail up to Greeley Bowl and Germania Pass.

While you are out in the midst of Mother Nature, there are still some rules to follow. First off, do not pick any wildflowers! While it might seem like no one will miss a few flowers, they are best left alone – and that’s the law. Secondly, do not hike through the wildflowers. Stay on the trail. The U.S. Forest Service and Alta have done a magnificent job creating roped trails on paths that take you on an immersion tour in the heart of the wildflowers. Stay on the trail so the flowers remain pristine for others to experience.

Finally, keep an eye out for wildlife. Marmots abound in Albion Basin, scampering across the trail. It’s also pretty common to see moose in the upper meadows. Admire them from afar! They are faster than you think.

As a skier, there is something inherently special about a summer trip to Albion Basin. It’s a time to reflect back on whoopin’ it up in the powder last winter – or to hike to the upper reaches of Greeley Bowl and look out onto the world.

A family hike through Albion Basin will take you to a special destination. It’s a peaceful place that is alive and vibrant. It is truly Mother Nature at her finest.

The Details

Overview: Albion Basin is less than an hour from Park City at the head of Little Cottonwood Canyon. It’s a busy place during wildflower season so plan accordingly. Parking at the Albion Base is free, with easy access to wildflowers and just over a half mile of easy walking to the upper trails.

Fees: $10/car to drive up the Summer Road to the upper trailheads at Catherine’s Pass (may be closed due to lift construction) and Cecret Lake. No charge to park in the Albion or Wildcat base areas, which is the best option.

Fun Stuff: Fun family hike with wildflowers of every imaginable color. Get a copy of both the U.S. Forest Service’s Albion Basin Plant Checklist and the Alta Summer Trail Map before you go.

Dining: If you’re going on Sunday, make a reservation at Alta Lodge for brunch. Or check out Snowpine Lodge serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can get snacks in the Alta Camp Store at the Cecret Lake Trailhead.

Next Week: We’ll climb back into the Jeep for a nearby offroad adventure that mixes scenic mountain vistas, old mines and a rugged climb up to the backside of Snowbird’s Mineral Basin on the Mary Ellen Gulch trail.

About Tom Kelly

A lifelong traveler, Tom Kelly has visited over 100 countries on six continents. But some of his best adventures have been in Utah and the Intermountain West, which he has made his home for 34 years.