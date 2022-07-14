Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Long distance views on Monte Cristo Scenic Byway

Driving along the Dairy Ridge Road we broke out of a thick grove of aspens, heading up to a scenic knoll to take in the view. Off in the distance was a clear outline of the High Uintas, 60 miles away, the distinct outline of Bald Mountain Pass standing out in the haze. In the foreground, the rolling hills made for an idyllic scene, with a narrow, sandy roadway weaving its way from nearby Willow Springs down in the valley to high up on Baldy Ridge.

The Monte Cristo Scenic Byway is one of my favorite Sunday Drives. Just over 90 minutes from Park City, you are treated to a winding, paved roadway mostly above treeline. In every direction, views to neighboring mountain ranges give you a detailed look into the makeup of northern Utah’s mountain ranges. There are plenty of high alpine drives in Utah. But few offer the types of vistas in every direction – all from the easy-to-drive pavement of state route 39.

There are myriad theories as to how the mountain range took on the name of a notable island in the Mediterranean Sea. The region itself was explored by Captain Howard Stansbury in the late 1840s. In 1931, the first gravel and dirt roadway was put in from Woodruff to the east. In 1960, the road was paved creating a magical journey through the Monte Cristo Range.

In every direction you get a keen view of the skyline of prominent mountain ranges. To the east, the Crawford Mountains along the Utah-Wyoming border come into view. To the south, the High Uintas are distinct with their high alpine peaks. Moving westward, Mt. Ogden holds a prominent place and to the west, the Bear River Range and Promontory Range stand out from the desert floor.

Kids, this is one of the best drives in the state to use your Peakfinder app – see how many peaks you can bag! Then play with online mapping tools to see how far away you can see.

Turning onto the scenic byway in Woodruff, you’ll wind through Walton Canyon to the top of the ridge. Just off the highway, the Birch Creek Reservoirs are worth a short hike. The scenery ramps up as the road twists its way up alongside Strawberry Ridge, past Eccles Peak en route to the easy mountain pass over Monte Cristo Peak, before twisting and turning its way down the westward slope following Beaver Creek racing its way down to Pineview Reservoir in Huntsville.

The Monte Cristo drive can be just a simple car trip. Or you can get out and do a few hikes, like the easy jaunt up to Monte Cristo Peak. It’s also fun to get off the pavement for a bit. A carefully driven passenger car can make it out a few miles on Dairy Ridge Road to the viewpoint. If you have an offroad vehicle, you can add in Baldy Ridge Road, connecting up to Wasatch Ridge Road to make a full loop. Another option is taking the Ant Valley Road north to the Hardware Ranch Wildlife Management Area.

To me, a day on the Monte Cristo Scenic Byway is all about perspective – seeing our great mountain ranges from a bit of a different viewpoint. It’s a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

The Details

Overview: Monte Cristo is a half-day outing from Park City. It’s best driven counterclockwise, heading first up to Evanston on I-80, north to Woodruff and along the scenic ridgeline, eventually winding your way down to Huntsville and back home via I-84. The route is all pavement on a well-maintained state highway. Bring the Jeep and you’ll expand your opportunities with off road options.

Fun Stuff: The fun along Monte Cristo is simply soaking in the views.

Dining: Jody’s Diner in Evanston is a great stop for breakfast or lunch. At the end, look at Carlos and Harley’s in Eden or head into Ogden’s historic 25th Street.

Next Week: Antelope Island is a wonderful day trip from Park City. Next week we’ll head out to visit the bison and learn more about the receding Great Salt Lake.