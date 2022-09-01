Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Meeting Mother Nature in the Uintas

uintas

As I glided across the water, I had my eye on the outline of a bird sitting atop a spindly 50-foot limbless tower that was once a tree. The lake was like glass as I quietly paddled in the early morning light.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, there was a massive explosion in the water just a hundred yards away. I looked up and the huge osprey was no longer in the tree. Instead, it was just coming out of the water with a small trout in its talons. You could sense its pride of accomplishment as it soared above the water, circling the lake with the fish dangling in its grasp.

For all the majesty we have in Utah’s spectacular national parks, there is a special beauty in the Uinta National Forest trails along the Mirror Lake Highway that not even those parks can match.

As many times as I’ve driven the hour from Park City up to the heart of the lakes region, I continue to be mesmerized by the beauty we have in the national forest so close to home. That, too, is why so many flock up to the Uintas every weekend. But go up with an after-school picnic some midweek evening and you’ll have much of the forest to yourself.

The national forest is a dream for outdoor recreation – hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking and exploring. My morning kayak outing on Pass Lake quickly put day-to-day cares aside as I paddled into tiny bays among lilly pads and out to the tiny island in the middle. Along the shoreline, an angler cast lures into the water while another whipped his fly line in search of a nice brown trout.

The opportunities along the Mirror Lake Highway are almost unlimited. There are over 1,000 lakes in the Uintas! While some may require long backpacking treks, many are extremely accessible on short family hikes.

The Ruth Lake hike is one of the more popular for families – just two miles total and not much elevation. A fun hike that will take you a bit more into the backcountry and hit several lakes is the Lofty Lake Loop. If you want to challenge yourself a bit more with a stunning reward at the top, try the hike up Bald Mountain.

On another evening I had the kayak out at Teapot Lake, a tiny little body of water adjacent to Lilly Lake right on SR150. Fish were popping everywhere as I cast a fly line out across the water. But beauty of the evening wasn’t the nice rainbow trout I brought to the boat, but just sitting in silence, watching last glow of sunset mark the rims of The Notch in the distance.

The Details

Getting There: It’s just a 20-minute drive to Kamas, the gateway to the Mirror Lake Highway, then drive as far as you like. State route 150 winds its way through deep forest and spectacular alpine terrain – all the way to Evanston, if you care to go that far. There is a usage fee of $6 for three days. An America the Beautiful pass works, as do several other interagency passes. Check the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest website for more information.

Fun Stuff: The Uintas are about hiking and exploring, or sliding your kayak onto a clear mountain lake. AllTrails.com is a good resource for hikes – some good ones are Ruth Lake, Mirror Lake, Lofty Lake and Bald Mountain. For easy-access kayaking, I like Teapot Lake, Butterfly Lake and Pass Lake. Fishing? Well, it’s everywhere! Bring your fly or spinning gear and you’re sure to hook into some trout. Kids, count the number of lakes you’ll experience!

Dining: Kamas has some great food options. Our faves are the Mirror Lake Diner, Tacos El Guero and Lush’s BBQ food truck. And any trip to the Uintas should include a stop at the Samak Store (that’s Kamas spelled backwards). And on your way up, pick up donuts at the Chevron.

Next Week: We’ll be back in the mountains next week, taking the new Snowbird tram to the top of Hidden Peak and exploring our way back down the mountain.

About Tom Kelly

A lifelong traveler, Tom Kelly has visited over 100 countries on six continents. But some of his best adventures have been in Utah and the Intermountain West, which he has made his home for 34 years.