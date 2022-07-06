Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Snake Creek Canyon

I’ve always been drawn to aerial views, looking down on the world from above and gaining a new perspective on familiar places. Every summer, like a rite of passing, I head up onto the Snake Creek Trail near Midway for a Jeep outing that gives me a stunning new look down on the lush, green Heber Valley. And, it’s just 30 minutes from Park City!

Snake Creek is an ideal family off road outing. If you stay on the main route from Wasatch Mountain Golf Course up the ridgeline and down to Cascade Springs, it’s an easy drive in good weather on a mostly gravel road.

The Heber Valley has a rich history. Originally a summer hunting ground for the Timpanogos Utes, it was discovered by early settlers in the mid 19th century. In 1857, lumber mill workers in Big Cottonwood hiked the ridge and looked down onto the lush valley. In 1858, a wagon trail was constructed from Provo. Later, settlers from Switzerland added their heritage to the region.

Just three miles from the golf course, the road begins to snake quickly up the canyon. Zero out your odometer at the trailhead parking lot. If you plan to do any offroad options, this is also a good place to air down your tires for a smoother ride – I like to go to 15-20 pounds for a ride such as this (remember, you’ll need to air back up in Heber City).

In the spring, streams cascade down the mountainside. The drive up the first few miles of Snake Creek Canyon is one of the most gorgeous in the Wasatch. Land preservation efforts in the ‘90s have helped protect the beauty of canyon.

Four miles up from the Snake Creek Canyon trailhead is an off road option that will test your skills. The Big Flat trail, to your right, winds its way up through a very narrow forest trail to a stunning ridgeline. If you want to do a high elevation hike, it’s just two miles along the ridgeline to Sunset Peak above Alta, Brighton and Solitude. Big Flat is a great drive, but it does require close attention to tire placement and good use of 4WD low.

Back on the road, in about two and a half more miles you’ll come to an intersection. A turn to the right will take you to American Fork Canyon on a rough, rocky road. For today’s journey, stay to the left. Soon the road will open up with panoramic views of the Heber Valley to the east and the ridgeline of the Wasatch with Mill Canyon Peak the prominent landmark.

The next few miles offer a perfect opportunity for peak finding. And, yes, there’s an app for that called Peakfinder . Kids, how many mountaintops can you identify from the High Uintas to the east and to the looming mountain tops of the Wasatch to the west?

In another five miles, you’ll come to a well-marked intersection. The basic route on Cummings Parkway Road goes right taking you down to Cascade Springs and a smooth return to pavement.

For Park City families, this is truly a wonderful Sunday Drive. It offers everything from a simple afternoon drive to some thrilling off road excitement if you take some of the options. Most of all, it offers a bit of a different look down onto the Heber Valley.

The Details

Overview: Start out at the Wasatch Mountain Golf Course near Midway, heading up Snake Creek Road. Use mapping tools like GaiaGPS.com or TrailsOffroad.com to plot your course. Stay on Snake Creek Road to Cummings Parkway Road to Cascade Springs, then return to Midway on the paved road. Snake Creek Road and Cummings Parkway Road will be an easy run for an offroad vehicle. There are myriad options, including Big Flat, that require additional driving skill.

Fees: The route crosses over both Wasatch Mountain State Park and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. There is no fee for the national forest, but you should get a state park day pass (or annual pass).

Fun Stuff: The views down onto the Heber Valley are the payoff here! There are plenty of view points. If you want to test your driving skills, head up Big Flat for stunning views and easy access to a ridge trail to Brighton.

Dining: We love ending our Snake Creek drives with pizza at Cafe Galleria in Midway (open Sundays).

Next Week: Next week we’ll take you on one of Utah’s most scenic drives along the Monte Cristo scenic byway where you’ll get stunning views of the Wasatch Range.