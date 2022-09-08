Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Soaring to the heavens

0907-tom-kelly-snowbird-graphic

Pausing along the mountain trail, I looked off to the west as the tram cabin passed over tower three and out over the cirque. As the old red car made its way downhill to pass, the futuristic design of the new blue cabin stood out as it made its way up to Hidden Peak.

For frequent readers of Sunday Drive and Ridgelines, you know my infatuation with ridgelines and mountain tops. It’s been nearly 50 years since I first rode the Snowbird tram. It’s still remarkable to me how, in just seven or eight minutes, you can be transported over a half mile into the clouds, opening up an entirely new world.

After running for half a century, the familiar old red and blue cabins are being retired. This summer, the drive mechanisms for the tramway were replaced. One of the space-age new cabins, which will even feature a rooftop deck next summer, is now on the cable and carrying passengers up to the top. This winter, a sleek new red cabin will join to welcome skiers.

Standing atop Hidden Peak at nearly 11,000 feet, you have stunning views in every direction. To the north, the Park City ridgeline from Guardsman Pass to Murdock Peak comes into view. To the west, you look directly down the gun barrel of Little Cottonwood Canyon to the Salt Lake Valley below. The silvery rock faces of the Pfeifferhorn stand out amidst the high alpine peaks. And to the east, looking out over Mineral Basin and Mary Ellen Gulch, you see bits of the Heber Valley in the distance.

The Snowbird tram opens up a world of possibilities to spend a day in the mountains. It’s an easy walk along the rim of Mineral Basin to Mary Ellen Gulch. You can follow the tram down, hiking the ridge of the Cirque then down to Chip’s Run on the Peruvian side. Walking down the western side through the Gad Valley is a favorite of mine. Nearly 30 years ago I introduced myself to the Gad hike on a hot July day to recover a ski pole I had lost in a tree while blasting powder in the Gad Chutes.

Today, though, I wanted to do the walk down Peruvian Gulch, following the familiar intermediate Chip’s Run. Before you begin the walk down, a few words of warning. Downhill sounds easy, and aerobically it is. But even with just a slight pitch on the trail is enough to leave you with sore calves and thighs the next day. Smart hikers walk up, then take the tram back down. But, I wasn’t one of those.

I do love the walk down Snowbird. The trails are wide open, with a few islands of trees offering shade. With the openness, you get an amazing perspective as you key on mountain peaks in every direction. Marmots scamper across the trail to play in the rocks.

Peering across the canyon floor you have a magnificent view stretching from Mount Superior to the Hellgate Cliffs and up Grizzly Gulch, showcasing the magic of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

But amidst the gorgeous summer walk under bright skies, somehow my mind kept wandering to December when the winter powder will begin to accumulate and the Snowbird tram will welcome skiers and snowboarders once again to Hidden Peak.

The Details

Getting There: It’s pretty simple getting to Snowbird, around an hour’s drive from Park City. Just head down to the Salt Lake Valley on I-80, connecting to I-215 south to state route 210 along the Wasatch foothills and up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Details: Before you go, check Snowbird.com for updated hours of operation for the tram and neighboring Peruvian chairlift, and to make a reservation.

Fun Stuff: At around 11,000 feet, Hidden Peak opens up a work of mountain views in every direction. You can hike on trails that spider web out from the peak and take the tram back down, or you can choose one of a half-dozen routes to walk down yourself.

Dining: Snowbird provides a variety of options, including Oktoberfest (Sat.-Sun. until Oct. 16).

Next Week: As we head into the homestretch of summer into Fall, next week we’ll explore the Jordan River Parkway trail in the Salt Lake Valley.