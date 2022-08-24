Tom Kelly’s Sunday Drive: Two worlds on either side of the ridgeline

Skyline-Drive-08.24.2022-01

I’ve always been infatuated with ridgelines. Riding a mountain crest gives you a panoramic look into different worlds at the same time. It’s a heavenly ride watching the sun break across the mountain peaks while peering down into a fairland world below.

It was pitch black darkness as I bounced along the rocks on the road up Ward Canyon from Bountiful. Joining me were fleets of ATVs with camouflage-clad hunters anxious for the morning’s bow opening for deer. I was anxious for the sunrise and the Jeep ride along the mountain tops.

The Wasatch Range is a bit unusual, with prevailing peaks forming west to east canyons like Parley’s along with Big and Little Cottonwood. But extending north from Parley’s, a range of peaks from Grandview to Bountiful to Francis to Thurston combine to form a south to north spine, essentially splitting Davis and Morgan counties. Atop the ridge, a series of easily navigable Jeep trails form what is commonly known as Skyline Drive.

As Jeep routes go, this one is actually pretty easy – suitable for any vehicle you don’t mind taking offroad. I might not take the family Subaru, but some do.

My mission was to climb up to the ridgeline from Bountiful, driving to the north past Bountiful Peak and on to Francis Peak, home of the two notable airplane radar domes, then return back via the gorgeous Farmington Canyon.

Clouds were filling the pre-dawn skies. As the sun crept up from the east, it cast gorgeous rim light over Mt. Olympus and the entire ridgeline over the Cottonwood Canyons. Out to the west, clouds above Antelope and Stansbury Islands came alive.

As daylight grew I quickly noticed the stark lack of water in the Great Salt Lake. Just a small band of water twisted its way out of Farmington Bay and mostly dusty earth stood between the mainland and Antelope Island.

Driving over a saddle on the flank of Bountiful Peak, the road twists down to a small chain of lakes. Then it’s back upwards towards Francis Peak on a nicely improved gravel road that climbs straight up a very moderate pitch to the top.

Driving up a short side road to a rock perch, I peered down into the green farmland of the valley below. Quiet hamlets from Morgan to Stoddard stood out with wide open spaces – a stark contrast to the Salt Lake metro area on the other side.

A drive like this comes with one really big problem – leaving. It was mesmerizing to sit on the rock and soak in the scene. But, alas, it was time to go, winding my way down Farmington Canyon and back to reality.

The Details

Getting There: You can approach Skyline Drive several ways. There are two primary access points, Ward Canyon coming out of Bountiful and Farmington Canyon not far from Lagoon. The Farmington Canyon route up to Francis Peak is the easiest route on the trek. Any vehicle with reasonable clearance should work, though 4WD is nice on the rocks. And map it out first using GaiaGPS or even Google Maps. Most of the route is between 8,000-9,000 feet above sea level, nearly a mile above the Salt Lake Valley.

Fun Stuff: You’ll be mesmerized by views the entire trip. Do get out of the car for some of the short hikes to different vantage points. In particular, from Ward Canyon along the ridge to Bountiful Peak, there are some great little hikes to get a look down into Morgan County. Kids, you can have a field day with the PeakFinder mobile app – see how many mountain tops can you ID?

What Is It? If you’ve driven I-15 through Davis County you’ve likely spotted the two white domes up on the mountain. Those are radar domes built in the late 1950s which still today track aircraft within a few hundred miles. You’ll get a closer view when you drive up Francis Peak.

Dining: Plenty of restaurant options in the valley. If you want something a bit more local, check out Ramblin Roads in Bountiful.

Next Week: Sorry we didn’t take you up to the Uintas along the Mirror Lake Highway this week as planned – weather forced a change. But we’ll take a stab at it for next week.