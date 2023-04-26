County elected officials are only for Park City people

Park Record letters to the editor

We have lived in East Kamas for four years and use Marion Park for walking and to deposit our garbage in the provided dumpsters.

Eighteen years ago, most of the park was rough developed with donations of fencing, planting trees, benches, and even drilling — the well was donated. Before moving here, I was given paperwork of how development projects were asked for, play ground equipment was asked for, a volleyball court was installed by donation of labor. When I moved into the community, a committee of 12 contacted neighbors, and spoke to those using the park for sledding, walking animals, etc.; and counters tallied how many people in a three-month period used the park, and there were 1,326 people, including bike riders wanting a drink or to use the toilet area.

One could catch Covid just peeking into the toilet building, and finally after a long time someone from Summit County began cleaning it. Drinking water? Nope, found out no one was keeping up the volleyball area, no one cleans the sledding area. There’s a free well but no pump was ever installed into it.

Since that first count of users, my group contacted 152 homes near the park and we found playground equipment that could be donated and some who would furnish the labor of making small covered pavilions to put over the existing tables. County officials in Coalville notified Friends of Marian Park that the ground had never been tested for contamination, but thousands and thousands of people have played there, walked there — and noting had been done. Finally, after awful words, the county finally tested the ground with drilling and sent samples into a lab. They found down below the surface a few feet there was some contamination. So, what are you going to do, we asked?

We do not want to dig into the ground, we want grass, perhaps 100 square feet a year. Mmaybe let us put up playground equipment on top of the contaminated dirt, not disturbing what is there. But are 4,000 or 5,000 people now contaminated?

One of the employees at the county told one of our volunteers they just laughed after our group left the meeting and said, “We do not intend to develop the park, wait as we have in the past and it always goes away.”

This is the problem of the park users. The county elected officials are only for Park City people, not the rest of us.

Dee Warner, Friends of Marion Park

East Kamas