Crawling the rocks of Fixit Pass

Sunday-Drive-San-Rafael-Jeep-05.29.2023

Cruising in the Orange Jeep through the North Fork of Coal Wash brought back memories of my first visit to the San Rafael Swell 30 years ago. I cranked the wheels sideways, floating them through the deep sand. Little jaunts out of the wash took us up sandstone ledges then back down into the river bed.

Off in the distance we spotted Joe and His Dog, a sandstone monument rising out of the desert landscape. Slipper Arch provided a short side hike to take a break from the driving.

Three decades ago I discovered this run in the dog-eared pages of Adventures of Pass Patrol, homespun tales from author Larry Heck, one of the first to document the age old trails. Heck and his band of Denver Blazer and Bronco drivers crisscrossed the Utah desert in search of century old routes of bandits who hid out in the desolate region.

A lot has changed since Pass Patrol wandered the ledges and sandy washes. The San Rafael Swell has become much more popular, though the western reaches through wilderness study areas are not that well trafficked given their remoteness.

On our annual spring Jeep excursion with grandkids Hannah and Zach (along with girlfriend Azalee), we decided to forego the burgeoning backroad crowds in Moab for the isolation of the San Rafael wilderness. We figured there wasn’t another soul within 10 miles of our campsite just outside of the Sid’s Mountain Wilderness Study Area

The region is a collection of wilderness areas created in the last three decades that still permit motorized vehicles on marked trails. It’s rugged terrain that requires a commitment to your route and lots of hours in the saddle. In return, you are rewarded with some of the most spectacular desert views in the state.

In the back of my mind I still carried some lingering fear of what was ahead. Traveling from Coal Wash across the hill to Eagle Canyon required passage over Fixit Pass. My thoughts raced back to that summer 30 years ago in our new Jeep Wrangler with street tires and no lift. We felt four wheel drive ruled and we could go anywhere. Fixit Pass nearly broke us!

Larry Heck had warned of the dangers of Fixit Pass. Honestly, it wasn’t all that steep. And there were no dramatic ledges. But the pitch, plus positioning of some mid-trail boulders, made it tricky.

On our first adventure in the early ’90s, it was where we discovered building our own roadway. Carole would find big flat rocks building up ramps under our tires to get over the big boulders. I can’t believe we did that with street tires!

Zach traversed the rocks first in his CanAm ATV, radioing back about how he was destroying his undercarriage – not what I wanted to hear. As I approached the obstacle, I put my tread up onto the first boulder, quickly realizing that my rear air lockers were not engaging. I was at a standstill.

“Oh, yah, I forgot to tell you about that,” said Zach. Those lockers were an essential tool. Without that push, I was limited to what the left front could grab.

Zach expertly picked out the line, guiding me with tire placement. On the second try, we hit the boulder perfectly, with rubber and horsepower pulling us up and over.

Yahoo, we made it!

Trip Details

Route: You’ll want a GPS on this one. The Emery County motorized route map on Avenza Maps is very helpful. You can also map routes on GaiaGPS . Trails Offroad will provide details on routes.

Vehicle: Parts of this route are super easy; other parts are not. A Jeep or ATV is ideal, or other similar smaller off road vehicles. While I’ve done this route in a stock Jeep, I recommend bigger off road-tires, some lift and lockers if you want to safely navigate over Fixit Pass.

Camping: No camping is permitted in the wilderness area, but there is plenty of dispersed camping between Castle Dale and the trailheads.

Etiquette: This is a designated wilderness area. You’ll see why as you tour the spectacular terrain. Let’s keep it that way. Stay on designated trails and make no new footprints.

Dining: There are a few restaurants in Ferron, Castle Dale and Huntington, but many are closed on Sunday. The Maverik in Castle Dale is a good resource.

Next Week: It’s time for a hike as we head back to the Salt Lake Valley and visit a unique suspension bridge in Bear Canyon.