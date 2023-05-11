Dakota Pacific is not the enemy￼

Park Record guest editorial

My non-lawyer reading of Summit County’s suit against DPRE (Dakota Pacific) and the Utah Legislature indicates to me that the county has a good chance of prevailing on the issues of constitutional and legislative drafting. Success in this regard will benefit not only Summit County but all of the cities and counties in the Utah. The Legislature’s arrogant abuse of power was an affront to every city and county in the state. A Utah Supreme Court ruling on this issue will stop future similar acts by the Legislature.

However, victory in this suit will be pyrrhic. The state Legislature has enormous discretionary power, given to it by the state constitution in the areas of fiscal appropriations and supervision of the lower rungs of local government. It will be able to find a constitutionally legal method to get its way. The Legislature has legitimate concerns about the availability of affordable housing, traffic congestion and air quality to find a legal method of cajoling or requiring better efforts from local government on these issues.

Summit County has taken significant actions to remedy our affordable housing problem, but they have been seriously inadequate for the scale of the problem. Summit County has a history of continuous growth of lower-paying jobs. The latest statistics indicate that over 2,000 new jobs were created in the county in the last year. In my six years on the County Council, inbound commutes to the county increased by 3,000 cars per day. There is considerable public opinion in Summit County that supports the idea that workers in Summit County who cannot find housing in their price range should commute. But this only exports our affordable housing problem to other counties, adds to air pollution in those counties from the commuter traffic and worsens the congestion at both Kimball and Quinn’s junctions.

There are traffic mitigation solutions for Kimball Junction, but they are expensive and will require significant appropriations from both the state and county. These solutions will not be implemented without development at Kimball Junction. Delay in implementing traffic solutions will only cause the daily traffic congestion to worsen. The fixes proposed by UDOT will solve the congestion problem for existing traffic volumes and for those including and exceeding additional input from development at Kimball Junction.

Dakota Pacific is not the enemy. In passing the Kimball Junction Neighborhood Plan, the county invited developers to propose a mixed-use project. The county was aware that an amendment to the existing development agreement would be necessary.

The Dakota Pacific plans are the right solution in the right place. A dense, walkable, net-zero-carbon, low-water-use development at a transit hub that includes significant affordable housing is exactly the type of development the county should be encouraging. Even the market rate housing has environmental benefits to Summit County. A $10 million penthouse condo that is net-zero-carbon with minimal outdoor irrigation is far superior to a single family house on five acres of irrigated grass and a heated driveway.

The earlier plan, B, also had right of way for a gondola that would take passengers to the UOP and potentially on to the Canyons. It also was of sufficient size to potentially generate tens of millions of dollars in tax-supported bonding that could be used by the county in supporting the S.R. 224 improvements and build parking directly accessible from I-80, so that day-trippers could take a gondola or public transit to the ski resorts. The mixed-use aspect also would support the economic diversity that was the unfulfilled goal of the Tech Park.

Improving relations with the Legislature needs to be an important goal of the county. While it is unlikely that the voters of Summit County will agree with a large portfolio of social and political efforts by the Legislature barring a major political realignment, it is important that the county government improve relations on issues where there are common concerns, like affordable housing, traffic, transit and air quality.

The litigation provides the opportunity for the three parties to negotiate a deal that will satisfy all. A settlement might look like the following: