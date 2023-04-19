Dakota Pacific is wantonly clueless and has done nothing right

Park Record letters to the editor

After reading the comments of Dakota Pacific’s Attorney Richard Burbidge in The Park Record (“‘We’ve not done a thing wrong,’ Dakota Pacific attorney says,” April 5) it all seemed too familiar.

This is the same defense all aggrieved parties would use: Dakota Pacific has had a perfect application and they have absolutely done nothing wrong. Also “Summit County is playing to the crowd” (We call this the community). In fact, according to Burbidge, Summit County has put Dakota Pacific through the ringer in the last five years. I think we can expect to have a counter lawsuit filing for damages.

Never mind that Dakota Pacific promised to rethink their proposal after the Dec 1, 2021, Summit County public comment meeting and instead used their power, money and influence to get several House members and Senate members in the Utah State Legislature in the form of S.B. 84 to bypass the Summit County Council. This legislation is allowing them to go ahead with their proposal without the approval of the council. I am astounded that Richard Burbidge and Dakota Pacific sees nothing wrong with this.

Never mind that Dakota Pacific bought the Tech parcels with clear entitlements and it has repeatedly tried to persuade the Summit County Council that what they really want is a massive 60-acre development with 500 units of market rate housing and 300K square feet of retail and commercial space. They would, incidentally, also build a modest amount of affordable housing and a farcical attempt to establish a 55-plus community within this new neighborhood but without any guarantees about additional care or a memory unit.

To add insult to injury, Burbidge promised the court that if Dakota Pacific loses the injunction filing, it is prepared to go to the Utah Supreme Court. He further said he did not want to give Summit County “a victory.”

So there you have it, Dakota Pacific and its representatives are totally clueless about the community’s opposition to this massive development. They are bewildered and puzzled and so they have made up explanations for this including that support for their project is being crushed and that the community (John Miller called this “mobocracy”) have been duped with misinformation from the opposition.

The truth is we understand exactly what Dakota Pacific wants to do. We understand its motives and tactics, and we understand it is not trustworthy and we, the community, do not want it anywhere near Summit County.

I believe the community will continue to stand up and fight this development with all available resources including boycotting this development if it is ever built. Dakota Pacific never invested a dime in persuading the community by showing any community benefit and now five years later it has turned this into a test of wills.

Dakota Pacific does not want to give Summit County a victory. No need to worry about that. We are united to take a victory at their expense.

Gary Peacock

Snyderville Basin