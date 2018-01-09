Editorial: Break out the Team USA gear — the World Cup is here

Less than a month out from the 2018 Winter Olympics, the buzz surrounding the Pyeongchang Games is building.

But if you haven't yet caught Olympic fever — perhaps your sights are set instead on a certain upcoming film festival — this week offers a prime opportunity to don a Team USA beanie and get in on the excitement.

Deer Valley Resort is scheduled to hold the FIS Visa Freestyle International Ski World Cup, with evening events taking place Wednesday to Friday. Attendees will watch as some of the best mogul and aerial skiers in the world cruise down the slopes and twirl through the air.

Park City has been fortunate over the years to welcome dozens of world-class skiing competitions. In fact, Deer Valley is touting this week's event as the 20th time it's hosted an international-level competition, while several others have been held at Park City Mountain Resort. And that's on top of regular events at Utah Olympic Park.

While the competitions are always exciting, particularly when there are world championships on the line, there's something extra special in the air when they roll into town during an Olympic year. Gathering together on a chilly winter night to support individual competitors, urge on the U.S. athletes or simply soak in the scene is an opportunity to partake in something larger than oneself. We'll yell and we'll cheer and we'll celebrate together, and it will be a taste of the magic that captivated us during the 2002 Winter Games and a perfect symbol of the legacy the Olympics left in our town.

But beyond the community celebration, the World Cup promises to be an athletic spectacle, giving attendees a front-row seat to watch some of the best athletes on Earth doing things that push the limits of human performance — and one hardly needs to be an expert on the sports to appreciate the talent. More than that, we'll get to watch them in one of their final competitions before they step on to the world's biggest stage.

Recommended Stories For You

A month from now, many of this week's competitors — including a fair number who call Park City home — will be vying for medals in Pyeongchang. The World Cup is a chance to catch a glimpse of them before they take their places in Olympic lore. Odds are, one or two of them will come home from Pyeongchang with medals around their necks.

Witnessing the build up to that this week is an opportunity too good to pass up. So break out your Team USA gear, warm gloves and bundle up. We'll meet you at Deer Valley.

For details and other information about this week's event, visit http://www.deervalley.com/whattodo/winter/fisworldcup.