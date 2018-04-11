Editorial: Contributions from many made ski season a success despite lack of snow

We'll long remember the ski season that was.

It just won't be the way we'd hoped back in November, when we envisioned a follow-up to the record-setting 2016-2017 season that was filled with too many major snowstorms to count.

Instead, we'll remember it as one of the driest winters in recent history — and for the extraordinary efforts from all the people who pitched in to make it a success nonetheless.

At the top of the list are the snow-making and operations staffs at Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. That we even had a ski season is a testament to their dedication. The number of man hours it took to make the resorts skiable, especially early in the season, is staggering, and everyone who was able to get in a few good turns this winter owes them a debt of gratitude.

But they were far from the only ones who made a difference. Other seasonal workers at the resorts, from lifties to parking attendants, played the same critical role they always do, and off-mountain staffers at restaurants and lodging properties made sure that people visiting Park City had a great time despite the scarcity of powder days.

The hospitality of residents, tasked with sharing their city for months at a time, was on display throughout the winter, as well, proving that our ability to show vacationers the best side of our town is not dependent on the weather.

Taken together, the contributions ensured many who came here this winter will eagerly book trips to return next season.

Until then, though, we should enjoy the other beautiful seasons our town offers. In the near-term, the spring will give Parkites a much-needed respite from the mayhem before things ramp back up for summer. That's when the ongoing efforts of the Park City Chamber/Bureau and the broader tourism industry to turn the area into a year-round destination will pay dividends. Our town will be flush with recreaters, business travelers and people from the Salt Lake Valley looking to escape the heat.

The summer hubbub will be enough to make any lingering melancholy over the lackluster ski season conditions disappear. By then, in fact, many of us will be pining again for winter.

It'll be here before we know it. And when it comes, we can count on our world-class hospitality to shine through once more — whether Mother Nature cooperates or not.