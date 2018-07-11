Editorial: Efforts of Women’s Giving Fund shine on Summit County again

It has become a favorite summertime tradition in Park City.

On Monday, members of the Park City Community Foundation's Women's Giving Fund gathered at Deer Valley Resort to award a $33,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. It was the fourth straight year that the fund has given a large check to a local nonprofit that assists women or children, and the event has become something many Parkites look forward to.

It's not hard to see why when you consider how important the money is to the nonprofits and the effect it ultimately has on the surrounding community. The first recipient, PC Tots, won the grant when it was in its planning stages and used the funding to get off the ground. Three years later, the organization is flourishing, providing affordable child care for more than 100 children and proving invaluable for dozens of working families in Park City.

The other two recipients, the Summit County Children's Justice Center and Peace House, boast similar success stories. The Children's Justice Center, for instance, used the money for a medical room at the Park City Hospital for children who've been abused. Peace House is putting the grant toward transitional housing units at a new campus in Round Valley for survivors of domestic abuse.

All three of this year's grant nominees — Holy Cross Ministries and Arts-Kids were also in the running — were sure bets to continue the legacy of using the money to make a big difference.

But it will be exciting in the coming months to see how the grant helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah further its mission in Summit County. Already, the nonprofit has changed the lives of hundreds of youngsters in the area through its mentoring program. But the number of people volunteering to be "bigs" is perpetually smaller than the waitlist of children hoping to get paired with a mentor. The organization aims to use the money to change that.

The power of the Women's Giving Fund is not limited to the impact of the money it doles out, however. The fund also generates significant awareness for both the grant recipients and the other nominees each year. In a community flush with incredible nonprofits, all competing for donors and volunteers, exposure from the fund can prove critical.

It's also exciting to watch the fund foster a spirit of giving. The ever-growing list of members — more than 1,300 now — is impressive, but they've inspired others to adopt charitable causes, as well. One example is the youth-oriented Girl's Giving Fund, which is modeled after the Women's Giving Fund and also raises money for nonprofits.

And the best part? The fund's efforts are unlikely to end anytime soon. Members have built an endowment of more than $1.5 million, meaning there's a steady stream of grant money coming in the future.

Our nonprofits, and the communities they serve, are grateful.