Editorial: Last chance to help Project ABC create vision for arts and culture in Summit County

Residents who want to help create the future of arts and culture in Summit County have two more chances to bring their palette to the table.

Project ABC, the initiative that is crafting a wide-ranging arts and culture master plan for the county, is set to hold a pair of open houses over the next week to unveil its work to residents. The meetings represent the last chance for the public to provide feedback before stakeholders explore ways to implement their ideas. Residents who believe they have something to contribute — or who simply want a look at what the project has dreamed up — should attend.

Doubtless, it'll be worth their time. The arts are a major part of our community's identity, but we've lacked a well-defined blueprint of how to preserve and expand that tradition. That's set to change thanks to the hard work of the dozens of people who've lent their time and expertise to Project ABC over the last several months, a group that spans the public, private and nonprofit sectors. The result of the effort will arm decision makers with specific guidance about topics ranging from fostering local artists to ensuring equitable access to cultural offerings for the underserved population to connecting the arts sector with other parts of the community like local businesses.

Though Project ABC's work isn't over — the next step is turning the master plan into action — it's important to take the final opportunity to be engaged in this phase of the process. Everyone who lives in the Park City area benefits in one way or another from Summit County's arts and culture offerings, meaning there should be no shortage of people at the open houses eager to see what the project has been working toward and ready to provide valuable feedback that could help shape the final result.

Given the tireless efforts of those leading the project, and the help of hundreds of residents who have already participated, we're betting the finished product will be a masterpiece. While the paint is still wet, however, take this chance to add one last brushstroke of your own.

The two Project ABC open houses are scheduled for Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kamas City Hall, 170 N. Main St., and Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Park City Library. More information is available at the group's website, projectabcsc.com.