Editorial: New Peace House campus will be a beacon in fight against domestic violence

Marking the culmination of two years of fundraising, Peace House recently announced that it has secured enough funding to complete a long-sought community campus in Round Valley, perhaps as early as next spring.

The ribbon cutting can't come soon enough. The nonprofit, which provides services for domestic violence survivors in Summit and Wasatch counties, has done critical work for more than two decades but has been unable to meet the unfortunate demand for its services. Last year alone, it had to turn away 250 people seeking help, the nonprofit's leadership says.

The opening of the new facilities will change that, dramatically improving Peace House's ability to fulfill its mission of ending domestic violence in the Wasatch Back. The campus is slated to include eight emergency shelter accommodations and a dozen transitional housing units that will house families for up to two years as they build new lives away from their abusers. There will also be space for services like counseling and child care, and victims will have onsite access to case management assistance.

When completed, the campus, visible from the outskirts of town, will stand as a testament to Peace House's efforts and will hopefully serve as a reminder to victims that they are not alone. In Park City, there is a place they can safely seek help.

Everyone who contributed to the project should take pride. As much as we'd prefer to think otherwise, domestic abuse is an issue even in our idyllic mountain community. The campus is only possible because many members of the community, as well as local governments and businesses, made the decision to do something about it, contributing in one way or another to reaching the $11.64 million price tag.

The hard work of Peace House itself should also not be forgotten. In addition to the services the organization provides to victims, its outreach efforts and visible presence in the community have been important reminders that domestic abuse is a devastating problem.

Thanks to the dedication of all involved, the campus will transform hundreds of lives, which will ripple through our community for years to come.

The hope is that there will come a time when, as a result of Peace House's work, domestic violence is stamped out in the Wasatch Back, making the nonprofit unnecessary here. Whether that's a realistic aim is unclear, but the community campus represents a major step toward that goal. In the meantime, it will serve as a beacon of hope for victims and a reminder that the nonprofit will be here as long as we need it.

More information about Peace House is available at peacehouse.org. Victims of domestic abuse can also call a hotline at 800-647-9161.