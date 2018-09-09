Editorial: Slow down, Summit County drivers — lives depend on it

It's a sight as common on the west side of Summit County as a dog's head poking out of the passenger-side window of a Subaru. And it's a problem.

Anyone who drives in the Park City area knows far too many view the speed limit as a suggestion. They weave in and out of traffic on S.R.s 224 and 248 and cruise through neighborhood streets with little regard for the rules of the road.

For residents in Pinebrook, the situation came to a head late last month when a speeding vehicle, they believe, struck a moose and her calf, killing them. Neighbors say it's not the first time wildlife has been hit in the area, and they have organized in the days since the incident, petitioning Summit County to implement measures like placing flashing signage along Pinebrook Road and installing speed bumps.

They're not the only ones apparently frustrated with speeding drivers, however. The Park City Police Department on its Facebook page recently published a refresher about speeding laws. It informs drivers that the speed limit is an "absolute" rather than a guideline and that not being aware of the speed limit is no excuse for exceeding it.

"The posted speed limit sign is the 'maximum' allowable speed that can be safely traveled on the roadway where the sign is displayed," the post reads.

In the interest of ensuring the safety of our community, drivers need to heed the guidance.

The urge to tap the gas pedal is understandable. We all lead busy lives, and when we're late for a meeting or have a clear road ahead, it can be easy to question what the harm is in going a few miles per hour over the speed limit.

But speeding never comes without risk. Drivers are better off obeying the speed limit and reaching their destinations safely, even if it means arriving a few minutes late.

The alternative can be deadly, especially this time of year, when school is back in session and students are utilizing crosswalks on busy streets. This time in Pinebrook, it was a moose and her calf. Next time, it could be a parent and child on their way to school.

Slow down, Summit County, and ensure such a preventable tragedy doesn't come to pass.