Guest editorial: Consider these Democrats

Park Record guest editorial

This election season let’s remember what elected officials are — they are public servants. It’s not an easy thing to campaign for office, or to serve in office. It’s time consuming and can be thankless. What drives good candidates and good elected officials is their desire to serve their community. That’s why I’m so proud to support a fantastic slate of Democratic candidates this fall. They embody that desire to serve, and have done so by volunteering for local organizations, serving our country in the military, sitting on community boards and creating opportunities for open dialogue about challenges facing Summit County and Utah.

Canice Harte is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, volunteers on Search and Rescue, and with Park City Rotary. Canice has started two businesses in Summit County and served on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission for seven years. He is eminently qualified to help Summit County navigate the changes that recent growth has brought to our community.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson is up for re-election. He has served the community tirelessly, has deep ties to the area and is experienced in everything from production agriculture to water resources to real estate development. Talking to Chris is like getting a lesson on where Summit County has been, where we are going and what challenges face us in the coming years.

County Clerk Eve Furse is a former attorney and judge who has taken on the task of administering elections, and marriage certificates, passports and business licenses — a county clerk wears many hats. She has installed permanent ballot drop boxes throughout the county, provides consistent communication about how to vote and works hard to inform the community on how ballots are secured and counted.

Jill Fellow is running for State Senate District 20 and is committed to listening to the perspectives of all Utah families, having tough conversations and helping to show that Democratic values are Utah values.

Kris Campbell is running for House District 4 and is similarly dedicated to having deliberative conversations with Utah voters, and his opponent, to find areas of common ground.

Meaghan Miller is running for House District 59 to represent Park City and Wasatch County. She is an advocate for working families with experience in healthcare policy, clinical care and the nonprofit sector.

Representative Brian King of House District 23 is the minority leader in the Utah House and an attorney whose practice focuses on plaintiffs who were improperly denied health, life, or disability insurance. His district includes Summit Park, and he has been a consistent voice for Summit County and Democratic values in the Utah legislature.

Each of these candidates is qualified, dedicated and will lead with principle and purpose.

Ballots will be mailed out after Oct. 18. When you get yours, sit down with your kids while you fill it out and talk to them about why voting is important and why you’re supporting the candidates that you are.

A democracy isn’t just a privilege, it’s a responsibility. Vote.