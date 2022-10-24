Guest editorial: Dakota Pacific is back with more tricks and no treats

As the leaves turn colors and kids ready their costumes, representatives of Dakota Pacific (DPRE) have returned, actively knocking on the door of Summit County and working behind the scenes to gain approval for their Kimball Junction development project. As a community, we must remain vigilant and do everything possible to ensure this project is never built.

In October 2021, the Summit County Council was poised to approve this massive project which would create significant negative impacts to residents of Park City and Snyderville Basin. As originally proposed, DPRE planned a “mixed use” project of 1,100 homes, a hotel, non-tech office, and commercial/retail.

A community effort to “StopDakotaPacific” culminated in 1,000 people attending a December 1,2021 public hearing and over 4,000 residents signing a change.org petition. The community successfully conveyed its intense opposition to Dakota Pacific’s proposed project and the firm subsequently paused their application.

Despite having purchased the land with full knowledge that it was zoned as a tech park — and not for residential use — John Miller and DPRE have been unrelenting in their efforts to change the permitted land uses to residential. Why? Profits!

This past spring, DPRE’s leaders underhandedly worked the back rooms of the Utah Legislature to get four lines added to a massive housing bill — HB 462 — that attempts to strip Summit County of its powers to determine land use. The inserted language was related to the creation of a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone (HTRZ) specifically in Summit County. This legislation is intended to create affordable housing around transit sites in urban infill areas in Salt Lake Valley, but oddly places the same requirements on rural Summit County.

With a revised proposal coming from DPRE, it is clear the community will again need to demonstrate mass opposition, particularly given the firm’s clandestine tactics. DPRE’s “repackaged” application will continue to request a major “land use change” to accommodate massive residential housing units and non-tech commercial that will likely be pitched as a solution to our affordable housing and senior living issues.

That high density will add traffic to an area that is already characterized by the worst congestion in Summit County. In addition, the project will add to — not reduce — the deficit in Park City’s workforce and moderate-income housing by increasing the need for teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other service-level workers for local businesses. The thousands of new residents living in the project will also strain our overburdened infrastructure and natural resources (roads, trails, waste, water supply). Outside of the lucky few lottery winners who secure an affordable unit at the development, who, beside DPRE, will benefit from this project?

We want to put Dakota Pacific on notice that the community remains in total, unwavering opposition to their project, and we will not be fooled by what can only be called “fake affordable housing.” There are better ways for Summit County to address its moderate income and workforce housing needs. Affordable housing is rightly top of mind with our local elected officials and over the next few weeks Friends for Responsible Development (FRD) will release an editorial outlining a variety of approaches that other mountain towns are implementing.

Given the scale of development forthcoming across Park City and Summit County, it is critical that as a community we take a balanced approach to promoting responsible growth while properly addressing our moderate income, workforce, and senior housing needs. County residents and our elected officials must work together to craft a comprehensive strategy and hold developers accountable to it.