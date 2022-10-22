Guest editorial: I believe in our schools and town

Park Record guest editorial

I’m Erin Grady, one the five members of the Park City School Board (PCSD) and current president. I had the privilege of growing up in Park City. I moved here the second half of my first-grade year and attended Parley’s Park Elementary, then Treasure, and graduated from Park City High School. I attended the University of Utah where I majored in Public Relations. I graduated and was immediately hired at Deer Valley Resort as part of their public relations team. While at Deer Valley I met my husband, and we have two children that are both students in the Park City School District. Beyond the PCSD Board, I also sit on the board for PC READS and on the board of directors for the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

Since being elected to the board five years ago, I am proud of where the district has come. When I started, we were just beginning our master planning process. This past November, we were able to get a $50 million bond passed. This plan is not to just expand our schools but to take the community’s vision by realigning and growing space for our early childhood learners, wrap around services and CTE (Career Technology Education).These enhancements allow our educators to ensure best practices for our children’s future education. I am committed to making sure that we are communicating and staying fiscally on track as we move forward with the building process and realignment. As we move into realignment, we as a board are tasked with making sure our strategic plan continues to reflect the values of our community. Our strategic plan includes making sure our mission to inspire and support all students equitably to achieve their academic and social potential still stands. We will do this by working with our teachers, students, parents and community partners.

Our community is ever-changing, but one constant is our schools. My job as a board member is limited to approving budget, overseeing the superintendent, the business administrator and policy. The past few years have been challenging; I continue to listen to the community and am devoted to working on our communication as a board and district.

During my time on the Park City School Board, we have successfully maneuvered our way through a master planning process. We overwhelmingly passed a bond to implement the master plan. We have voted in the largest pay raise in our district’s history for all our employees. We prioritized our children’s education and mental health by being one of the only districts to stay open through COVID. We are committed to putting resources into retaining and hiring exceptional employees that our community values.

My focus for the past five years and for the next four will continue to be on supporting our students and the countless amazing staff that make up our district. I believe in our town and I believe in our district. I am proud to be an active member of this community and I work tirelessly to ensure we continue to strive to achieve excellence. I truly love Park City through and through! I thank you for your support and vote for Park City School Board District 4 seat in November.