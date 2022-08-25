Guest editorial: I don’t get this continuing lack of facts and cognitive function

Park Record guest editorial

Hillary & George Jesup, I don’t get it either, this continuing sad lack of facts and cognitive function.

Food shortages are so 2021. The pandemic caused shortages due to labor issues & reduced production due to anticipated reduced demand, which never happened. Company layoffs & early retirement incentives, poorly conceived by companies to maximize profits, and lack of new employees at old wage levels.

Border crossings are not breaking records, they ebb & flow with the seasons, & numbers are artificially inflated or deflated depending on current policies, which vary by administration. There’s no end in sight because, despite all of our failings, we’re still better than many other places. And we NEED more workers across many industries, labor shortages are what’s breaking every record with no end in sight.

Your definition of “crippling regulations on businesses” may differ with others. Many businesses are reporting record profits.

Your definition of “foreign relations fiascos” may differ with others. Our relations with Ukraine are right where they should be from every moral, ethical & legal standpoint. And the same goes for Russia given their nonstop attempts to meddle with our democracy & social media, not to mention their unlawful invasions & occupations of (so far) 3 sovereign nations. China is more complex, both economically & politically, & US government policy is essentially unchanged from one administration to the next. Iran also presents challenges due to their nuclear ambitions, but we got off-track by wrecking the agreement we signed, along with the EU, that slowed & monitored their nuclear activities; returning to some monitoring may again slow them down. Which is better than no monitoring or agreement at all, which results in a free-for-all. As for Afghanistan, the previous administration caused the mess, by openly negotiating the end of the US military presence with the Taliban while excluding the then-current Afghan government. That sent a message to the Afghan military that they’d be losing all US support, and so they made their own arrangements for their own survival. The current administration honored the commitment made by the previous administration.

Large cities have always had more crime than smaller cities. Crime is a result of economic deprivation, exacerbated by too much access to firearms.

“Liberal school boards” are NOT indoctrinating “our” (or anyone’s) children with Critical Race Theory (CRT) because it is not taught in ANY schools with students under the age of 18. It’s a university-level course in cognitive thinking (sadly missing in so many of our people these days), primarily for future teachers. I challenge you to provide proof of one single elementary, middle, junior high, or high school with CRT in their curriculum.

Many journalists are not fair or objective? You mean the ones on Faux News, writing for the NY Post, or on Newsmax, WENN, OAN or Breitbart? In which case I agree with you. Many COMMENTATORS are not fair or objective because they’re COMMENTATORS, not journalists. Actual news journalists present facts & background without judgement.

The DOJ, FBI, IRS & CIA have not been weaponized against “ordinary citizens,” but you are free to provide specific proof to support your contention. The CIA killed Al Qaeda’s leader, the IRS goes after tax cheats (ordinary or any other type of citizens who cheat), & the FBI and the DOJ enforce federal law & protect civil rights. You may not like those laws or civil rights, that’s your personal preference.

Yes, we have seen skyrocketing energy costs that contribute to higher prices making inflation worse, but that’s due to profiteering by oil and gas companies.