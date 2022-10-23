Guest editorial: I see a building full of light

Park Record guest editorial

Your newspaper has published several stories on a proposed Wasatch Crest substance recovery facility to be located in Snyderville Basin. As a registered nurse who has worked for seven years with patients seeking treatment for Substance Use Disorder, I would like to add my part to this community dialogue.

Your paper has run several photos of the facility at 241 South Highland Drive. From those photos, critics point out (perceived) problems with location of trash cans, parking places, the yard — all issues that can be resolved between local government and the owners of Wasatch Crest.

My work in this field allows me to see something quite different: I see a building full of light, hope and promise, and even frequent cause for celebration. Every nurse, if lucky, finds his/her passion in the field of nursing. I have found mine in helping many good people tackle the fight of their life against addiction.

News stories have relayed rumors and innuendo about this project, including dire predictions of crime and disorder. I understand those concerns and might even share them, had I seen any such things happen, even once, in my years as a nurse at similar facilities. I have yet to witness a theft in a neighborhood or see the police called about a disturbance. Only once have I seen an ambulance summoned. In my experience, clients have been considerate of their neighbors and grateful for the safe environments in which they found themselves.

Questions have also emerged about the rights of substance use disorder clients. I am not an attorney, but drug addiction (Substance Use Disorder) is considered a disability under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, The Americans with Disabilities Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. These provisions apply exclusively to people not actively using illegal drugs, and include all people in recovery. The Justice Department has begun legal enforcement of these provisions.

There seems to be confusion about who will be served by this facility. When I heard references to “child molesters” and “violent criminals”, I was shocked at the level of ignorance they revealed. So, I made a list. Off the top of my head, I came up with names and faces among former clients of 20 different professions, including doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, airline pilots, airline attendants, TV newscasters, SWAT officers, firefighters, paramedics, movie stars’ kids, real estate brokers, business executives, entrepreneurs. And yes, I have welcomed people from the street who fell into addiction for a variety of reasons, most often including unspeakable trauma as children. Their stories are amazingly similar to those mentioned above, it just started earlier for them.

Have I seen improvement and change? This may sound improbable, but I have seen both in every case — to varying degrees. I’ve also seen improvement and change in myself as I’ve learned from my clients about the perseverance and strength needed to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Around 110,000 Americans died from combat injuries on the Union side of the Civil War. We lost nearly that same number of Americans last year to death from overdose. This truly is a national emergency to which we all, as a nation, a state, and as communities, must respond.

We who work in the field are striving to do our part. We hope we can count on our communities for the support that we and those who are finding their way out of addiction need so badly.