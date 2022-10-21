Guest editorial: Is a TikTok campaign a real campaign?

Park Record guest editorial

As a local State Senate candidate, I manage a gerrymandered district that runs across five counties. There is no way I could knock every door in Duchesne, but I can call those voters, talk to them about their issues, and then continue to communicate with them through social media. While social media might be the cause of fake news and a large divide in the great American discussion, it is also the way we bring everyone to the table. Using multiple social media platforms allows me to hear from my voters in real time and reach people who might never have known that there is a mama in Park City fighting for their rights, for the environment, and for ethical government in Utah politics.

So is a TikTok campaign an actual campaign? Is it as real as a billboard or a mailer? How long will it take voters to see digital campaigns as the REAL thing?

I started 2022 with the personal goal to be more creative, and by February I was a political candidate. This might not be the deviation from the goal that you are thinking. Originally my plan was to use podcasting to tell the story of how I co-parent my four little kids, so in January I got on TikTok to practice storytelling. I started on this newer social media platform by telling the story of how my blended family worked together to find and — ah, murder — a rat named Oliver who lived in the walls of our home and ate our avocados at night. In four months I had 25,000 TikTok followers.

In February, I filed to run for State Senate to represent Utahns from Park City to Vernal, and it just made sense to keep using TikTok to get out my message. Sure, since I am secretary of the Utah Democratic Party and had run a few small races, I was obviously familiar with traditional campaign techniques, but TikTok still made so much sense. I already knew the platform, I had fans and a support system, it was free, and I could create and edit on the go while campaigning, working and raising my family.

I told my traditional followers I would take a break from talking about kids and pest control, and I started a new TikTok account to talk about Utah, equity, air quality, growth, choice, and drought. I made videos about knocking door to door, about talking to voters who have been left behind, about education funding, and about my passion for building a Utah where we trust each other. I even documented the process of turning my big white SUV into a S’more float for parades (because we all need S’more Democrats, right?)

A TikTok video is not going to go directly to my voters, so at first my campaign content was going to people across the country. I grew a small following of “Blue Mamas in Red States,” and I started following some inspiring Democratic candidates like Jess Piper for Missouri House and Kelly Krout for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor. I used my strange TikTik chops to push my message further into the world, but I also found a way to bring it home to Utah voters. Every day I create videos on TikTok, and then I post those videos on Facebook and Instagram and send them directly to my voters along the Wasatch back. What started as a new, creative outlet and some vulnerable storytelling is now a way I reach 30,000 to 50,000 voters a month in a well-oiled and low cost political strategy.