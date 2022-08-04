Guest editorial: Is that a scallop or a potato on my plate at Park City restaurant?

Park Record guest editorial

A lot has changed about Park City over the last few years. The locals are fleeting, and the wealth is spreading like wildfire. Even the restaurants are tweaking their ways. My recent experience at a local restaurant solidified my concern.

My family booked a private room at a special restaurant for our grand finale meal, our last day of vacation together. After the appetizers and salads were served, my sister Barbara was thrown off. Her baked artichoke was so raw she couldn’t bite into it. The Romanian waiter kindly removed it, from the table and bill. Already off to a rough start, Barbara decided she would go small, so she ordered the six medium scallops on the menu for her dinner.

Barbara was delighted when her six artistically placed scallops were placed in front of her on a plate. They were prepared with browning of the exterior to conceal the juices of the interior. The plates were all beautiful. I was happily enjoying my steak when Barbara asked if I would taste a scallop, I said, “of course, I would love to try it.”

“Let me know if you think it is a scallop because it tastes like a potato to me.” She offered.

I took one bite and without a doubt, the scalloped-shaped potato was artistically camouflaged to look exactly like a scallop, but it was one hundred percent a potato.

The Romanian waiter opened the door to check if we were all enjoying our meals, and Barbara kindly told the waiter three of her scallops, were in fact, potatoes. The Romanian waiter was professional, she took her plate and said she would check with the chef. Confused and unsettled, we waited until Ms. Romanian returned. She opened the door and spoke as if she was speaking to a crowd, “we are sorry to inform you that the scallop was a potato. The chef has offered to bring out three additional scallops.”

What are we supposed to do now—jump for joy because the waiter is offering to make it right? What will three additional scallops do, erase the cheat? Did this just really happen?

Something bigger is going on here, bigger than the scallops.

Park City is changing, the wealth has caused immense greed and caused the businesses to maximize profits in more than just increased prices. This is an integrity issue, something beyond good or bad restaurants, it is about being true to your menu.