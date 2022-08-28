Guest editorial: It’s a trail, not a road

Park Record guest editorial

On September 1, 2022 the Park City Council will vote on a proposal to “enhance” the Union Pacific Rail Trail between Bonanza Drive, Wyatt Earp Way, and State route 248 east of US-40. The “enhancements” include widening the trail to 18 feet of pavement with 2 feet of gravel on either side, for a total width of 22 feet. The current trail averages a width of 9.5 feet of pavement. According to Summit County regulations “Access roads shall be limited to ten feet (10’) in width” (11-6-8: INFRASTRUCTURE STANDARDS; https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/summitcountyut/latest/summitcounty_ut/0-0-0-18970 ). Widening the trail will therefore turn it into a road.

I appreciate the efforts to improve the trail, however, there are significant reasons against widening the trail.

The major rationale for widening the trail is to slow down bikers who bike at high speeds and prevent them from entering areas of the trail where people are walking. Instead of slowing down bikers, widening the trail will allow bikers to go faster. Established traffic calming guidelines, which have been implemented on some streets in Park City to slow down traffic, involve narrowing, not widening roads. A widened trail will encourage bikers to ride abreast of each other and therefore larger groups of bikers will be moving significantly faster. The proposed widening was initiated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bike and foot traffic along the trail has decreased significantly with the waning of the pandemic. Recent addition of a center yellow line on the trail has facilitated the flow of traffic since bikers are now much more atune to staying on their side of the trail when passing walkers. So the initial rationale for widening the trail was faulty and current conditions no longer warrant this change. There is a vibrant eco system of ducks, geese, herons, resident and migrating birds, beavers, muskrats, ground squirrels, and flora in the wetlands on the north side of the trail between Wyatt Earp Way and State route 248. Moose and deer come down from the south side hills to drink at the wetlands and sandhill cranes travel along the rail trail in spring with their young. There has been no consideration of how widening the trail (including widening the existing bridges over areas of the wetlands) will impact the flora and fauna. An environmental impact study of the wetlands is essential before any changes are made to the trail. There are many mature trees within 10-12 feet of the trail on the south side of the rail trail east of Wyatt Earp Way. These trees sit on a berm. Widening the trail by any amount (proposal is for 8 feet) on the south side of the existing trail will require cutting down part of the berm and is likely to impact (kill?) these mature trees by eliminating and/or cutting their roots. These trees provide an important barrier between the trail and houses along the south side of the trail. Off-leash dogs climb the berm and defecate in the backyards of the houses on the south side of the trail. Dog owners are usually unaware of this activity so the clean-up is left to the homeowners. Widening the trail on the south side will make it easier for off-leash dogs to find a location to defecate.

Given these concerns and the changes that have occurred since the waning of the pandemic, I respectfully request that the Council does not approve the current proposal and suggest that potential changes to the Rail Trail be re-evaluated.