Guest editorial: Margaret Olson, why are we not talking to each other?

Park Record guest editorial

I have deep respect for my colleagues in law. Park City Attorney Margaret Plane received an award at the last Utah Women’s Law conference for her work. Plane spoke about her guiding principle, “a sign of good leadership is to be curious, not judgmental.” Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson I view as a friend and respect her as well, though I’ve never been of the opinion that litigation is the best answer to solving difficult problems. Though litigation has a way of narrowing the issues, we lose the ability to solve problems creatively.

We have a complicated issue dividing Summit County and Hideout with some of the best and brightest working on the case. Do we want the courts resolving the issue of what is best for the people in the Wasatch Back?

I had the good fortune in my legal education to work as an extern for Bruce Baird, an exceptional attorney who represents developers. I was impressed with the command he took in a complex problem of redeveloping a redevelopment for a city. His facility with the nuances and intricacies of the law are praiseworthy. A developer has followed the annexation laws impeccably.

Baird is also the author of the Master Development Agreement (“MDA”) that governs most of Hideout’s land. That agreement is extremely beneficial for the original developer/landowner, not for the town. Annexation seems imperative to dilute the effects of the MDA. Baird was also the counsel behind the current annexation initiative across county borders, representing the interests of a developer who has graciously donated to the city. Donations are legal under the state’s annexation laws. Without the developer contribution, the city would not have a public works building and its first public space (besides a town hall) — a pickleball court.

Municipalities need to work collaboratively with developers to revitalize and create housing and commerce, but developer interests are rarely consistent with what is best financially for the municipality and careful negotiations must ensue to create a win-win solution.

Again I wonder, “why aren’t we talking to each other?” When we don’t talk as residents, developers solve problems without our collective voice.

We have some tough challenges ahead to solve regionally that include the necessity for collaboration. That collaboration is especially important with an economic development project the state is facilitating in our backyards, with 20,000-plus residential units and seven slated hotels fueled by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to incentivize growth. Much of that project is exempt from Utah’s Land Use, Development, and Management Act (LUDMA). LUDMA is a tool that ensures the residents are involved in decisions affecting growth and development.

Growth in the Wasatch Back is inevitable. Let’s be part of the dialogue.

The country was founded on principles of democracy and that is the voice of the people. Let’s put down our swords and talk — as residents. Together I am confident we can resolve social issues that plague the Wasatch Back. As municipal leaders we can carry the voice of the people to solve big issues in collaboration with personal and State interests. Collaboration, coordination and cooperation. Let’s do it for all of our residents’ best interests.

Through a Regional Planning Organization (RPO) in Wasatch County organized by Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG), we are working as municipal leaders to connect the trail system around the Jordanelle Reservoir. In that group, we have the trail experts who put in place the Utah County trail system and we are working toward a multi-county trail. Perhaps we could start with a community trail linking Park City and Summit County trails to the future lakeside communities.

A regional project could be a means to build trust and begin again to create a “society to match its scenery.”