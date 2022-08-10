Guest editorial: Park City back to school countdown has started

Park Record guest editorial

Our Park City School District back to school countdown has started! Stores are filled with new school supplies, and buses are out with practice runs. Staff and students are enjoying the last few days of a wonderful summer, and we eagerly anticipate the excitement of a new school year. On August 17, 2022, the 2022/2023 school year begins.

Until that first day of school, teachers are setting up their classrooms. Child Nutrition workers are planning menus. Transportation Departments are ensuring that our safe routes to school are ready with pick-up, drop-off and adjustments for each of the construction projects around the district. Our maintenance and custodial teams have been hard at work throughout the summer, and the schools are looking great. As a district, we send appreciation to all who contribute to our student and school system’s success.

Park City Schools prioritize the health and safety of our staff and students, including drop off and pick up of our community’s children and ask for everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we adjust to new traffic directions for pick up and drop off during the school construction. Schools that will be impacted include Jeremy Ranch Elementary, Ecker Hill Middle School, Park City High School, McPolin Elementary and Treasure Mountain Junior High School.

Our schools are still busy places during the summer months, and we celebrated Community Education’s summer programming this past year. Our students were busy, engaged, and learning through late July.

Health experts do not anticipate monkey pox to impact school aged youth in the coming year, but do anticipate that COVID and its variants will be present within the population. Mitigations against illness will remain in place with:

-New portable HEPA filtration units in each classroom and office

-Industrial scale HEPA filtration units for large areas

-Enhanced air circulation, filtration and frequent air filter changes in main HVAC systems

-Additional contract cleaning staff to support frequent cleaning

-Touchless faucets and toilets

-Availability of COVID tests, KN95 masks in adult and student sizes, and hand sanitizer

-HEPA filtration and UV air treatment on all school buses

Additional efforts to keep in mind as we approach the school year: as with any contagious illness, if your child feels unwell, is running a fever, or complains of symptoms, please remain at home until symptoms resolve. Encourage frequent handwashing and covered cough/sneezes. Report illnesses to the school nurse. Together, we can maintain a safe, healthy, and happy school environment.

Schools will be sending out information about the start of the school year in the coming days. Registered students and families will receive class list or schedule assignments. If you’ve not yet completed your student registration, please do not hesitate to contact your school for assistance.

We are looking forward to a busy, productive school year.