Guest editorial: ‘Raid’ at Mar-a-Lago was a lawful seizure

Park Record guest editorial

Jerry Heck, I feel sorry for you. Our Congressional delegation NEVER acts, they just react by voting against things, they never propose anything to benefit Utah residents.

The “raid” at Mar-A-Lago was a lawful seizure of US government (National Archives) property, signed off on by a federal judge. It wasn’t “breaking & entering,” either – the officers were escorted in by Mar-A-Lago staff, observed by at least one attorney representing the former President who was provided a detailed list of what they removed.

Your denial that the results of the biggest & fairest election in US history, in the midst of a pandemic that made voting even more challenging, is just plain sad. The current administration has revived and improved our relationships with pretty much every single ally that we have, including some relationships that were strained when he was VP. He respects every “treaty, contract or memorandum of understanding” including the one with the Taliban that resulted in the collapse of the Afghan government following our military withdrawal, which was negotiated by the previous administration. This administration did not pull us out of the signed Paris climate accords or threaten to pull us out of NATO. Rather, they recommitted to both.

You may think it was a “witch hunt” against Mike Flynn (a QAnon conspiracy theorist and Putin apologist), or putting leg irons on Peter Navarro (who may have been trying to flee US jurisdiction), or “raids” on Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani or James O’Keefe that you think were unfair (but that’s what happens when people are indicted, as they did to Michael Cohen, which you don’t seen upset about).

That you think the plan to kidnap and assassinate Michigan governor Whitmer was FBI-orchestrated and that you think Ray Epps was an FBI paid agitator who organized the insurrection (it’s not “so-called” – it really happened and plenty of people have been convicted or been found guilty) may be a sign of mental decline or illness on your part. Actual facts have shown that it was white nationalists in Michigan. There is overwhelming factual documentation that Ray Epps had nothing to do with organizing any activity of any kind. Conspiracy theorists have victimized a completely innocent man and ruined his life. You are entitled to your own delusions, but you are not entitled to your own facts.

If there were “incontinent Russian harlots,” as has long been rumored, those would have been at the behest of Vladimir Putin and not any US government entities.

At least you got one thing right – “Moderate, pious Catholic Joe from Scranton.” Congratulations on that.