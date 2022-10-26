Guest editorial: Re-elect Chris Robinson

Park Record guest editorial

There are people in my life from whom I have learned valuable lessons about thoughtfulness, integrity, tolerance, and respect. Chris Robinson is one such person. I have had the privilege of serving on the Summit County Council with Chris for a decade and he has been an excellent partner.

First and foremost, Chris is far and away one of the smartest people I have ever worked with. He is also practical, compassionate, and very strategic, which are all critical character traits for a public servant. He also committed deeply to preserving Summit County’s environment and cultural heritage. He is co-chair of the Northern Advisory Council for the Colorado River Authority of Utah, and vice-chair of The Nature Conservancy of Utah.

I cannot overemphasize Chris’s value to Summit County residents as a member of the Summit County Council. Chris has been directly involved with the negotiation for remarkable amounts of Summit County open space, including Toll Canyon and parts of Round Valley, and was a critical part of the negotiations for a multi-jurisdictional water agreement to ensure that Summit County water suppliers are working together to ensure adequate water supplies.

Together we created and sustained High Valley Transit District including the game-changing micro transit service, initiated the process for bus rapid transit on Hwy 224, incentivized nearly 1,000 units of affordable housing including 1,158 imminent beds at Canyons Village, preserved vast amounts of open space, supported a countywide open space bond that will help conserve critical areas of Eastern Summit County, created federal and state supported wildfire mitigation strategies to preserve public safety and safeguard our water sources, set aggressive renewable energy programs that will have Summit County operations powered at nearly 100% by renewable energy sources within the next year, and Summit County residents will have access to renewable energy from our partnership with Rocky Mountain Power as soon as 2024. There is so much more.

I was concerned about serving without Chris for my two remaining years of service and was very pleased he decided to run again; he and I are a strong team. Now is not the time to trade out three seats on the County Council; there are too many challenges facing Summit County and continuity is critical.

I voted for him to continue his service, and respectfully ask you to vote for him as well. He has my highest endorsement.