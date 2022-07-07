Guest editorial: Red flag laws are ripe for abuse

Park Record guest editorial

The real mission of the so-called bipartisan gun-control committee was more about confiscation of firearms than protection of our children. The complicit fake news doesn’t report on the mayhem that regularly occurs in our democrat run cities like Chicago where the carnage has resulted in 280 deaths and the year is not yet half over! The death toll is calculated daily by the Chicago Sun Times. https://graphics.suntimes.com/homicide/?_ga=2.268161100.359989542.1551114885-1053806772.1520361305

Yet, Chicagoans face the most liberty crushing gun regulations in the country. On May 27th Texas Gov. Greg Abbott referenced in the Chicago Tribune “There are quote ‘real’ gun laws in Chicago … I hate to say this, but there are more people who were shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Abbott said Wednesday, also referencing Los Angeles and New York City. “And we need to realize that people who think that, well, maybe if we could just implement tougher gun laws, it’s going to solve it, Chicago and L.A. and New York disprove that thesis. And so, if you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about is not a real solution.”

The gun-control committee that is under the whispered edict of Joe Biden, for God’s sake has to do something or at least looking like they are doing something. The consensus of the UniParty’s gun-control hearing is to pass Draconian Red Flag Laws which should be more appropriately dubbed Red Herring Laws or better yet the Gladys Kravitz Act. [“Abner, Abner Mr. Steven’s is wearing a MAGA hat and he owns an assault rifle with high capacity clips! Call the judge!”]Red Flag Gun Confiscation Laws and expanded background registration checks would have not done anything to prevent the two tragic shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

New York already has Red Flag Gun Confiscation Laws in place, and in Uvalde, Texas, the killer purchased a gun from a retailer and likely passed a background check. Harold Pease, ph.D. on June 5, 2019 in an on-line article ‘Red flag’ laws violate Constitutional law’ commented that Red Flag Laws violate the following constitutional amendments: I, II, IV, V, VI, XI and XIV.– half of the Bill of Rights. The IV Amendment reads in part: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.” Today computers and electronic devices are our “papers” and “effects.” Firearms are our weapons of self-preservation. It is “unreasonable” to confiscate them on the assumption that they may be used inappropriately. “Red Flag Laws distinguished from other anti-gun laws, are based entirely upon the assumption that someone may commit a crime rather than has committed a crime. A person’s speech or behavior is viewed as a red flag.

The slippery slope is the that Red Flag Laws are ripe for abuse. Red Flag Laws will make one susceptible to law-fare attacks from a disgruntled former employee, spouse, neighbor, customer, political opponent or anyone with an ax to grind.

Will it stop with just gun confiscation? Once the citizen has been deprived of his means of self-defense, the next question is, since declared unfit by a judge to posses firearms should the (falsely) accused be able to drive a commercial vehicle, operate heavy machinery or a chain saw, be near children, purchase alcohol, enter a contract, see clients, eat in a steak house or accept that new promotion?

Making good people helpless will not make the bad people harmless.