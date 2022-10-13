Guest editorial: Summit County at a crossroads

Park Record guest editorial

As we prepare for the election on Nov. 8, the stakes are high, not only nationally, but also locally. In many ways, local elections have greater impact on our lives than the national. We all know what the local issues are, and we need experience and commitment in Summit County Council Seat Eto arrive at the correct answers.

Of the three candidates for the office, a Democrat, a Republican and an independent, I’ll be voting for Canice Harte, the Democrat. Canice has served both his country and our community, first as a United States Marine, then a successful businessman with outdoor experience, and as a former president of the Park City Rotary Club. He is currently serving on Summit County Search & Rescue and, most important, as a seven-year member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. He knows Park City‘s issues, both from an historical and a current standpoint. In fact, he served on the Planning Commission far longer than his competitors have been in Summit County combined.

The Republican candidate, who had no party affiliation until he decided to run, has a real estate background. Is that what we need? His other opponent, the Libertarian who lost a City Council primary in 2021, has a suit pending against the Park City Municipal Corporation and four Park City policemen. I am proud of our police force. Two of their members were recently honored by the Utah NAACP. He seems to me to be the type of candidate to avoid, not elect. Compare the two to Canice Harte’s record. It doesn’t matter what party the winning Council member is affiliated with. What matters is how well that person can understand and address our critical issues.

Our top issues are growth, affordable housing and traffic. Heber City is growing rapidly, and a new one 1,000,000-square-foot development is going up. We can’t affect that because it’s in Wasatch County, but we will feel the effects of it in increased traffic There are currently many proposed new developments in Park City. How will this affect everything from schools to traffic and parking? We need affordable housing. How can we provide it and where will it be? These are sophisticated questions, and we need experienced Council members to provide the right answers.

Canice Harte has a business background and strongly feels that government should help local businesses thrive. He pledges to be open-minded, accept new ideas, hear the diverse voices in the county, and assure that those voices are represented on the Council. He is fully committed to preserving the quality of life and the unique attributes of Summit County.

Like the nation, Summit County is at a crossroads now. The decisions our Council makes will determine our quality of life for the foreseeable future. We need to elect an earnest, committed and experienced candidate to fill the seat. I believe Canice is that person, and that feeling is shared by a Who’s Who of Summit County elected officials including current Council Chairperson Chris Robinson and Vice Chair Roger Armstrong, former Summit Councilor Sally Elliott, Park City current and past Council members, Sheriff Justin Martinez and more. They can’t all be wrong. I respect their opinions and I’m hoping you do too.