Guest editorial: We deserve better than Mike Lee

Park Record guest editorial

This year, Congress passed legislation allowing the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to negotiate drug prices for the 10 drugs with some of the highest Medicare spending in a bill named H.R. 3, otherwise known as “The Inflation Reduction Act.” It is estimated that, as proposed, drug pricing negotiation will reduce federal spending by $456 billion and increase revenues by $45 billion over 10 years.

Of the 20,000 prescription drugs that are approved for marketing (FDA, 2020), H.R. 3 affects ONLY the pricing of TEN drugs, which are single-source drugs with no generic availabl e— drugs approved seven or more years ago, or biologics approved 11 or more years ago.

In a review of the legislation, published September 30, 2022 in Health Affairs, the many exceptions/protections for the pharmaceutical industry make H.R. 3, in my opinion, so reasonable and so modest, I cannot understand why anyone would oppose it.

Of course, as is his habit, Sen. Mike Lee opposed it. In fact, he recently introduced legislation to reverse Medicare price control provisions contained in H.R. 3. His office released this statement:

“Price controls never work. Instead, they exacerbate the problems they seek to resolve. Mandating fixed prescription drug prices will ultimately result in the shortening of American lives. Instead of repeating past mistakes, it’s time we address what’s driving the cost of prescription medications and adopt a regulatory environment that works to everyone’s advantage.”

In my humble opinion, it doesn’t take a medical degree to see that this is simply word salad. However, I do have a medical degree; therefore, please allow me to address Mike Lee’s statement.

When Senator Lee opines, “Price controls never work,” I must ask, if this is the case, why does every other country in the western world negotiate drug prices?

Researchers from Britain’s University of Liverpool found U.S. prices were consistently higher than in other European markets. U.S. prices were six times higher than in Brazil and 16 times higher than the average in the lowest-price country, which was usually India.

In recent years, the price differential has been exacerbated by above-inflation annual increases in U.S. drug prices at a time when governments in Europe have capped costs or even pushed prices down. U.S. prices for top brand-name drugs jumped 127% between 2008 and 2014, compared with an 11% rise in a basket of common household goods, according to Express Scripts, the largest U.S. manager of drug plans.

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report found that 30 percent of net spending in Medicare Part D and Medicaid was attributed to brand-name, high-cost drugs that accounted for only 1% of prescriptions, with spending for these drugs quadrupling over five years.

One criticism of H.R. 3 is that it will stifle drug innovation. I must disagree.

In a 2010 publication by S. Keyhani, et al., funded by a Veterans Administration Career Development Award, it was found that drug companies outside of the U.S. accounted for 64% of new drug innovations between 1992 and 2004. More importantly, some countries with direct price control, profit control, or reference drug pricing appeared to innovate proportionally more than the United States!

Secondly, what Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know is that almost all drug discoveries are made at universities and medical schools, funded by governments, not the pharmaceutical industry. A recent study published by The Institute for New Economic Thinking found that every new drug developed in the U.S. and approved by the FDA between 2010 and 2019 was funded through NIH grants, or in other words, YOU, the tax-payer!

CBO recently estimated that because of H.R. 3, there may be eight fewer drugs introduced over 10 years. However, in the last 10 years over 2,000 new drug applications have been submitted to the FDA, with approximately 450 of these gaining approval. Even if CBO’s prediction does come to pass, is this not a small price to pay for the substantial savings to Medicare and the taxpayer?

Every Medicare recipient in Utah should be outraged by Sen. Lee’s position. In fact, every taxpayer in Utah should be outraged by this nonsense that Mike Lee is proposing. Please join with me, my fellow Republicans, Democrats, and independents, in support of Evan McMullin. Utah deserves better than Mike Lee.