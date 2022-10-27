Guest editorial: Why was she being ‘canceled’?

Park Record guest editorial

I met Holly McClure in March of 2021. I heard about Holly through social media because she and her family were slandered in the local Moms Facebook group, the Park Record Facebook page, the KSL FB page, and many others. I asked myself: Why was she being “canceled” and bullied online?

I started reading the local news articles about Holly. She was being slandered and bullied online because she was fighting for her children’s rights to stay in school without being subjected to constant testing for Covid.

She sued the State of Utah for “test to stay” and then the bullying began online.

One of my good friends reached out to her and her family to join a group of us that was not falling for the narrative back in 2021. Holly came to one of our meetings and told us her story, and we became fast friends.

Holly would make an excellent Summit County Council member because Holly is not afraid to speak up. She is not afraid of developers with strong connections to legislators (think Dakota Pacific). She knows and researches legislative language and knows how to interpret said language.

I know this for a fact because she was a key figure behind SB2004 (Covid-19 in the workplace bill) which was signed into law last November. It prevents discrimination, firing, and demoting employees for not getting the Covid vaccine. She along with me and many others fought our butts off to get this bill through the legislative session.

Holly will fight for Park City and stand up to developers trying to weasel their way into getting denser development. All Summit County Council had to do was say no to Dakota Pacific. Holly has been shouting from the rooftops —” there is no law nor any legal loophole that requires our Council to approve Dakota Pacific. The Council retains full authority to deny the change.”

If elected, Holly would use that legal authority to deny the change. We all know what a nightmare Kimball Junction is already. Holly will make an awesome council member. She isn’t afraid of the mob on social media either.