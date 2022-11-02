Guest editorial: Would you want this downtown?

Park Record guest editorial

Some readers may be aware the Synderville Basin Planning Commission is considering granting approval for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility to operate on Highland Drive in Highland Estates While there was an article in The Record last week on the facility, unless you were adjacent, you weren’t notified of the proposal. This is unfortunate, as this facility could negatively affect the surrounding neighborhood. I suspect the parents of children of Trailside Elementary would be upset about this decision as a school bus stop is on the rehab site, and the school is about a mile from this proposed treatment facility in Highland Estates. As part of the treatment curriculum, patients are encouraged to get frequent outdoor exercise.Though not specified, it can be assumed that public trails in Round Valley and the Rail Trail will be utilized, requiring patients to mingle in residential neighborhoods; and past Trailside Elementary.

If you are like me, you sincerely want to help people improve their lives and get help. So, the concept of substance abuse rehab sounds like a great idea. But, if you research this topic, you’ll find that according to a study in the Open Journal of Psychiatry, only three out of 10 people who attend a drug rehab program remain sober for at least one year after treatment. For alcoholics, the success rate is even worse, with four out of five relapsing within a year of treatment. I called the sister clinic (Wasatch Crest) in Heber and the staff agreed with these stats unless the patients were highly motivated to continue care for a year or more.

What about the risk of rising crime from patients? Several studies show that 50 to 70% of all property crimes are committed by addicts. This should be no surprise as the psychological urge for the drug, particularly methamphetamines and heroin, are very powerful. Again, I asked the staff at these clinics if they would admit a felon into the program, and the answer was “yes,” for less violent crimes. When asked about sex offenders, the answer was vague, certainly not “no.” Rather, they will take sex offenders on a case-by-case basis. So, how will local registries be updated, given that this is a voluntary program, some patients only stay for 24 hours, and all can come and go as they please?

You should be asking the question, with outcomes so poor and the likelihood of crime rising, why would someone want to open a treatment facility in Park City? When in doubt, follow the money. Wasatch Crest is a for-profit business working in residential areas. In the drug rehab world, a well-run facility can be more profitable than almost any other healthcare treatment option, and more profitable than the best restaurants and retail stores. Based on the number of beds for this facility and their stated rates of $500/day at 28 patients (100% capacity), the owner could gross $5M/yr. and net $1.5M/yr. This is using industry comps for revenues and profitability. Out-of-state applicants are welcome and typically offered a bed within the time of a phone call once criteria are met (according to statistics).

If you are still in doubt about this treatment facility proposal, ask yourself, would this be permitted in the Colony, in Deer Valley, or even on Main Street in downtown PC? If you consider the fact that the Colby House was denied its permit for a bed and breakfast due to neighbors’ concerns over light and noise pollution, I feel confident in answering, absolutely not. The army of lawyers those residents would bring to bear on the facility owner would have them running for the hills. The Hills of Highland Estates, which is a mostly working-class neighborhood and doesn’t have the resources to hire expensive lawyers to defend themselves.

If you agree that this rehab facility permit should be denied, please reach out to one or more members of the Synderville Basin Planning Commission or attend the next (and last) public meeting on this subject on Nov. 8 in the Richens Building at 6 p.m.