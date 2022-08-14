Letters to the editor, Aug. 13-16: America operating as a Third World country

Park Record letters to the editor

Boy Scouts have action-packed schedule

Park City’s local Boy Scouts, Troop 72, recently returned from 6 days at Scout summer camp in Teton County, Wyoming. I am one of the Assistant Scoutmasters associated with the troop, and one of the four adult volunteers who accompanied 10 Scouts to camp. While there, the Scouts had an action-packed schedule of activities and education. Deep in the wilderness far from civilization and their normal lives, the scouts learned to love and take care of the forest, while living safely and in harmony with wildlife. Camp Loll places a high emphasis on conservation, with an aim to lead, inspire, and teach youth to love and have reverence for nature. The program also promotes a spirit of service in the outdoors, ensuring the Scouts will be good stewards of our nation’s precious wilderness areas and public lands.

The boys completed merit badges such as Fishing, Fish & Wildlife Management, Astronomy, Pioneering, Archery, First Aid, Kayaking, Woodcarving, and more. They hiked in Yellowstone National Park, completed a service project, performed colorguard duties for the camp’s flag ceremony, and even earned recognition for excellence by being awarded the camp’s “Bull Moose” award.

The troop’s attendance at camp was supported in part by their fundraising efforts this past winter, selling poinsettia plants around the community.

This was the first year of camp attendance for 6 of the 10 scouts, and was an incredible experience for all. They built unit cohesion as they overcame the challenges of rainy weather, daily campsite inspections, outdoor cooking, bear safety precautions, chilling mountain lake water, and more!

Troop 72 currently has over 20 scouts enrolled, is sponsored by the Park City Rotary Club, and meets weekly at PC Community Church. We strive to do campouts on a monthly basis throughout the year. We are always open to new members (age 11-18) interested in outdoor adventure, community service, and making new friends. For more information on Troop 72, you can contact Scoutmaster Dave Wickersham at daveanderin@mac.com or Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Armentrout at Trout196@gmail.com. Both the scouts and I thank you for your support!

Eric Armentrout

Summit Park

Distance yourself from negative political scene

I would like to thank Joan Card for her recent guest editorial calling out Parkites for the tone and content of their letters/guest editorials regarding government issues and past and present council members. We as citizens of Park City need to distance ourselves from the negative political scene playing out in our national public politics.

As Joan pointed out, servicing on the City Council requires a significant commitment of time and energy by council members. The number of hours in meetings and other council duties that former council member Tim Henney and current members Becca and Max have spent over their 3 – 8 years of service to the city are enormous. Few of us would be willing to sacrifice so much personal time and to take the personal attacks that now seem to come with political offices.

Any decision that a council member makes will upset some citizens, but the job often requires hard decisions to be made. Hopefully our new members will have the courage to make the tough decisions just as our experienced members have done in the past. More studies, site visits, hiring consultants, etc. all have their place, but they should not be used in order to avoid a hard decision. Lack of action often means a missed opportunity.

Our council now has three new members and two experienced members. This is a real opportunity for new ideas from the new members and for our seasoned members to share ideas and complement each other to serve our community.

Let’s appreciate and support our new council members, our experienced council members and our new mayor moving forward. We can let them know when we disagree with their actions or lack thereof, but let’s stop the juvenal rants and personal attacks that have become so common place in the Park Record Viewpoints.

Jim Askins

Aspen Springs

America operating as a Third World country

I don’t get it. Where is the outrage? America has moved from a growing prosperous economy to one operating as a third-world country in just two years.

-Inflation is at a 40-year high.

-Food Shortages

-Illegal border crossings are breaking every record (2.5 million) with no end in sight.

-Crippling regulations on businesses

-Foreign relations fiascos: China, Russia, Ukrainian, Iran, and Afghanistan

-Many large cities are overrun with violent crime

-Liberal school boards are indoctrinating our children with Critical Race Theory (CRT)

-Many Journalists are not fair or objective

-The DOJ, FBI, IRS, and CIA have been weaponized against ordinary citizens!

-Skyrocketing energy costs result in higher prices making inflation worse

America is on the verge of being replaced by China as the leading World Super Power. America stands for freedom and justice. We must embrace our great country; I do not think Patriotism is dead.

Hillary and George Jessup

Lower Glenwild