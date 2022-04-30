Record editorial: Park City congressional candidate can succeed even in a likely losing effort





Glenn Wright, a Park City Democrat who is retiring from the Summit County Council, is almost certain to lose his next political contest.

But in the six months before Election Day, when Wright will compete for the 3rd Congressional District seat, he can accomplish much even as there is little chance of him winning in a district controlled by Republicans. The GOP will likely overwhelm the Democrat, as has been the case in the district for years. The GOP candidate is not yet decided, but the person will be the heavy favorite in November. Wright himself has acknowledged his chances of winning are slim.

Wright, who served in the Vietnam War, is active in veterans issues and brings experience in local government to the campaign, offers voters a background worthy of consideration for Congress regardless of the district’s political makeup.

Wright, then, has an opportunity to put a spotlight on issues that are important to his base in Summit County but should also be of note to voters in the more conservative areas of the district. The candidate has already indicated he intends to campaign on a platform that includes climate change, diversifying the economy and water issues, alongside other topics like foreign affairs that are debated in any congressional campaign. Those sorts of platform planks are regularly discussed in Summit County but are not necessarily seen as being at the core of the wider congressional district.

We hope Wright is able to promote his message in a place like Provo just as he is able to in a place like Park City. There has historically been a wariness of Park City in many places in Utah, as it long ago became typecast as a community of wealth. Instead, Wright can attempt to change that distorted view of the Park City area by illustrating that the issues of importance here translate well elsewhere in the district.

There is also a chance elements of Wright’s platform could influence the eventual winner, who may not even be considering certain issues that are everyday worries in Park City.

Wright will likely not be a member of Congress, but his success in the election does not depend on a victory in November.