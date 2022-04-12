Record editorial: How is your well-being these days?

How is your well-being these days?

The answer to that question for many in the Park City area and in the East Side could be complicated.

The local economy is booming. Yet some are dismayed with certain results of a hot economy, such as the traffic and the crowds.

The real estate market is sizzling. Yet the prices have made it even more difficult for numerous buyers and renters.

The pandemic seems to be waning, hopefully for good. Yet no one can escape the continuing impacts of the last two-plus years.

The Park City area, simply, has seemed especially stressed as it enters the first weeks of the spring shoulder season, a time when the crowds dissipate and outings to Southern Utah and elsewhere are planned.

Park City is one of the places involved in a Utah State University survey that aims to learn about the well-being of communities. The survey arrives at a moment when the results could be especially notable. The answers will undoubtedly be influenced by the difficulties of the health crisis, followed by the return to the growth and affordability concerns of recent months. The pandemic clearly left people scarred even if they have not been sickened, while the worries about Park City-centric issues are long established.

Some will say the well-being of Park City declined in the past 12 months while others will say it has improved. Parkites are also asked to consider the importance of issues such as environmental quality and mental health to their well-being.

The survey will help answer just what condition the community is in as we head toward the middle of the decade and the challenges that we understand are ahead — the continued growth, traffic and affordability issues – as well as those that we will not even recognize until they arrive.

The questionnaire should not be one that is discarded in the hours after the results are forwarded to leaders. The results may not wind up directly influencing any policies or programs, but they can help guide decisions anyway as the municipal government or other bodies tackle the issues.

The survey is available online. The address is: https://parkcity.org/Home/Components/News/News/40008/23 .