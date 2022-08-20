PCMR’s $25-per-day parking price puts it in a Goldilocks zone for community

Park City Mountain Resort earlier in the summer was unable to convince enough members of the Park City Planning Commission to support a set of lift upgrades that were planned for the 2022-2023 ski season.

One of the key points in the dispute centered on whether the upgrades would generate more traffic to the Park City-side base area. PCMR claimed the upgrades would not attract more drivers, while critics argued otherwise.

The lift upgrades will not occur this year, but one of the measures PCMR devised as part of the talks, meant to protect against traffic increases, will debut anyway. The resort this week announced the pricing — $25 per day — for a paid-parking operation that will regulate the lots at the base on the Park City side.

It was obvious a charge of any amount would infuriate some who are accustomed to the decades of free parking at PCMR. They could see the $25 charge as pure greed on the part of the resort and its owner, the publicly traded Vail Resorts. Skiing is already expensive enough, another argument goes.

The $25-per-day charge, it seems, though, is one that can accomplish much of what the resort, Park City government officials and Parkites want in the vicinity of the PCMR base: a reduction in traffic.

By charging a daily price of $25, PCMR could nudge some drivers off streets like Park Avenue, Empire Avenue and Lowell Avenue, where the traffic during ski season is especially bad, toward other options, such as park-and-ride lots.

We see the daily dollar figure as being set, wisely, in a Goldilocks range. It is not high enough that it will turn away people who understand they are participating in one of the world’s most expensive recreational pursuits. It is also not so low, meaning it will force budget-conscious skiers and snowboarders to reconsider driving themselves to the resort on any given day.

The overall plan, meanwhile, also keeps parking free on the Canyons Village side, in addition to park-and-ride options, which do not carry a charge.

The introduction of paid parking costing $25 per day at PCMR during the upcoming ski season will be an extraordinary change to the base area on the Park City side, but it should not drive anyone away from the slopes.