Record editorial: A summer to remember is on tap in Park City





Most Parkites took to the trails and other outdoor spots last summer in search of fresh air and a sense of normalcy as the coronavirus raged in Summit County and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic continued.

That scratched Parkites’ itch for summertime recreation, but a major part of what makes this time of year special in Park City was missing: the beloved events that bring people together and add flavor to our community.

Fortunately, that won’t be the case this summer. With the pandemic receding in Summit County thanks to a remarkably effective vaccination campaign, most of the events we love are returning, which is reason to celebrate after such a challenging year.

The pandemic reminded us how lucky we are to live in a place with such rich offerings, from evening concerts in the shadow of the mountains to rodeos and everything in between. Parkites should carve out time in their busy schedules this summer to get in on the action, lest they blink and find Labor Day has already arrived.

Judging from attendance at the first two Park Silly Sunday Market dates of the summer, many Parkites don’t need to be prodded to take that advice. The town has been jammed the last two Sundays, with large crowds converging on lower Main Street to enjoy an atmosphere and sense of revelry that was lacking a year ago.

And the fun is just beginning. On Friday and Saturday, the Summit Arts Showcase, put on by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, returns to Oakley. The Christian Center of Park City’s Latino Arts Festival will kick off a day later and run through next week, offering Parkites a chance to immerse themselves in Latin American culture. After that will be the Fourth of July parade on Main Street — scheduled for July 2 this year — and the Oakley Rodeo.

The rest of the summer is just as packed. While there remains justifiable concern over the community impacts of hosting so many events, it’s hard to argue that the return of the crowded calendar is anything less than incredible given what transpired last summer.

Sure, we’ll still take advantage of the trails and the myriad other recreational activities in the area. After all, that’s what drew most of us to the mountains in the first place. But the opportunity to again take part in the gatherings and festivities that weren’t possible a year ago will make this truly a summer to remember.