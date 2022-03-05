Record editorial: Act on climate change with your vote





A glance at the mountains is all it takes to understand how bleak the situation is.

Summit County, and much of the rest of Utah, entered the winter mired in the worst drought in generations. With spring two weeks away, it seems unlikely that will change.

Rather than packed with an abundance of snow, our mountains have underwhelming coverage, with more than a few patches of brown — a grim sight for skiers, snowboarders and anyone who cares about our environment.

Snow was in the forecast for the weekend, and hopefully Mother Nature delivers a genuine powder dump, the kind we’ve seen only a handful of times this winter. It would still take a remarkable end to the season, however, for the snowpack to catch up to normal, much less hit the levels required to improve the water situation this summer.

A recent study indicating the West is experiencing its worst drought in at least 1,200 years was sobering, as was the conclusion that human-caused climate change is a significant cause of the problem. The unfortunate reality is that winters like this — and severe droughts like this — are likely to become more common as climate change worsens.

The question, as we look up at our mountainsides in disappointment these final weeks of winter, is this: What can we do about it?

On an individual basis, the answer can be somewhat dispiriting. Certainly, a lot of small actions make a big impact, and we should be diligent about recycling, buying green products and driving fuel-efficient cars. Yet even if everyone in Summit County were to reduce their carbon footprint, it wouldn’t make much of a difference in the grand scheme of the problem.

Where we can have a larger impact is in our voice — and that’s a message that is timely as we enter election season. This fall, Summit County residents will help elect a U.S. senator, two congresspersons, five members of the Utah Legislature, and two county councilors, among other positions.

Collectively, the people we choose to lead us wield a tremendous amount of power to address climate change at every level of government. We should give our votes to candidates who, like the majority of Summit County residents, believe in man-made climate change and that humans have a responsibility to take bold steps to reverse it.

The science is clear: Time is running out to avoid catastrophic, and irreversible damage.

The consequences of inaction will be much more serious, of course, than having poor snow conditions on the slopes in the winter and low reservoirs in the summer. But our current plight highlights the seriousness of the problem and should motivate us all into action.

We should do everything in our power to limit our individual carbon footprints, yes. But let’s also seek to make a bigger difference. Fortunately, we’ll have a chance when we mail in our ballots this fall.