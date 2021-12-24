Record editorial: Acts of kindness can brighten the holidays in Park City





Snowfall — though not enough of it to satisfy skiers and snowboarders — is blanketing the slopes. Santa Claus has made his annual trip down the Town Lift, finding time in his busy schedule to appear in Old Town before his big day. And the throngs of visitors have arrived, in search of the magic that is always sprinkled through Park City this time of year.

Indeed, the holidays are special in our mountain town.

Not all of us, however, are feeling the usual sense of Christmas cheer. The arrival of the holidays caps what has, on balance, been another challenging year in Park City, even if it never quite sunk to the depths of 2020.

The pandemic has remained a significant part of daily life, the vaccines failing to bring the crisis to an end despite blunting the worst health risks for those who are inoculated. A contentious City Hall election, meanwhile, exposed deep rifts in our town that must be addressed if we want to be the kind of tight-knit community we aspire to.

Add to that concerns over the general state of the world, from climate change-fueled weather disasters to questions about the strength of our country’s democracy, and it’s understandable if some Parkites are meeting the end of the year more with exasperation than joy.

Those who have had trouble getting into the holiday spirit — and even people who haven’t — will be pleased to know that there is one surefire way they can find a sense of fulfillment and merriment: being of service to others.

Lace up your boots, throw on a warm coat and shovel a neighbor’s driveway after a powder dump. Plunk down a hefty tip the next time you visit a restaurant. Donate a shopping cart’s worth of groceries to the food bank at the Christian Center of Park City, or carve out time to volunteer at your favorite local nonprofit.

Those are just a few suggestions. The possibilities are limitless, and many can be achieved without a tremendous commitment.

Parkites who set out to help others will also discover the multiplying effects of doing a good deed as one act of kindness begets another and so on, each one making the lives of the people on both the giving and receiving ends a little bit better.

Spreading love and kindness won’t solve all our problems. It won’t eradicate the coronavirus, for instance, nor do Parkites have much influence on national or global affairs (though it would go a long way toward healing the divisions in our own community).

What it will certainly do is make the season brighter for everyone in Park City.

And that, if nothing else, would be something worth celebrating as 2021 comes to a close, allowing us to meet the year ahead with a much-needed sense of optimism.