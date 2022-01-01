Record editorial: After a momentous 2021, another consequential year awaits





By any measure, it was a momentous year in the Park City area.

Here are just a few of the happenings Parkites will remember long after they’ve discarded their 2021 calendars: the ongoing pandemic and everything that came with it, from the vaccination rollout to the remarkable economic recovery to the omicron-fueled case surge in the final days of the year; a rapidly spreading wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes; a contentious municipal election, culminating with a challenger unseating the incumbent mayor.

But as remarkable as 2021 was, we should be strapping in for what will be another extraordinary year as we look toward 2022. While it’s unclear at this point which news events will end up defining the next 12 months, there are a number of items that are likely to be consequential.

Chief among them will be the ongoing discussions regarding three large-scale development proposals that have been simmering for years, or even — in two of the cases — for decades.

The Park City Planning Commission seems likely to at last render a decision on the plans for a mixed-use development on the parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort, while the panel will continue crucial talks about the major project Deer Valley Resort wants to build at Snow Park. And in Kimball Junction, the developer that owns the Tech Center site is poised to return to the Summit County Council with a reimagined plan after its most recent proposal inspired outrage from residents.

Taken on their own, each of the projects is significant. But together, they could reshape three of the most prominent locations in the Park City area, with impacts stretching into the rest of the community.

City Hall, meanwhile, could make a decision about whether to pursue the long-planned arts and culture district in Bonanza Park, which has encountered resistance of late from some in the community. At the same time, the Park City School District will move forward with its sweeping $129 million plan to expand and revamp schools, while Summit County will plot how to spend $50 million in voter-approved money earmarked for land preservation.

That’s to say nothing of the 2022 election, when several county positions will be on the ballot alongside Statehouse and congressional seats. Or the continuing effort to bring another Winter Games to Utah. Or the ongoing pandemic, whose effects are certain to ripple throughout the coming year.

Or the myriad other news stories that will emerge over the next 12 months and change our community.

So say goodbye, Parkites, to 2021 — and get ready for another year that few of us will ever forget.