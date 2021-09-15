Record editorial: After a quarter-century, Peace House remains a vital lifeline





The sheer number of nonprofits that serve Park City is one of the reasons our town is so special. Each of them, in their own way, makes the community a better place to live. All of us are fortunate to benefit from their contributions.

Few organizations, though, have made more of a difference — and over such a great length of time — than the Peace House, which provides a shelter and other services for victims of domestic violence in the Park City area.

On Saturday, Parkites should show their appreciation: After the pandemic forced the nonprofit to abandon its plans for a 25th anniversary celebration last year, it will mark the milestone this weekend with a community event that promises to be inspiring and educational. Notably, the gathering will include a screening of a documentary that sheds light on the history of the Peace House.

The Peace House formed in the 1990s as the Domestic Peace Task Force in the wake of the murder of 42-year-old Nadalee Noble by her estranged husband. Since then, it has been a lifeline for domestic violence victims, housing countless numbers of them over the years and helping them get on their feet as they shoulder the enormous challenge of leaving an abusive relationship.

Unfortunately, after a quarter-century, Peace House’s services are still needed — and will be for many years to come. Despite the Park City area’s affluence and the serene mountain landscapes that offer a sense of tranquility, domestic violence is as much a problem here as it is in any other community.

What sets our community apart is that there have been so many people over the last 25-plus years who’ve come together to stand beside victims.

How can we show our gratitude for the nonprofit and everyone who has helped it succeed? Simple: become an advocate yourself, through volunteering for the Peace House, donating money or needed items or spreading awareness about domestic violence and the resources that are available to those who need it.

We are a better community because of the Peace House. And this vital nonprofit, likewise, is stronger with the support of the entire community behind it.

The 25th anniversary celebration will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Peace House community campus at 700 Round Valley Drive. Masks will be required indoors. For more information, visit peacehouse.org. People in need of the Peace House’s services can visit the website or call its 24-hour hotline at 800-647-9161.