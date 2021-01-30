Record editorial: Another pandemic hero emerges — vaccine clinic volunteer





Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many heroes have emerged: teachers, grocery store workers, health care professionals, scientists. Their efforts are one of the few positive elements of a health crisis that has killed more than 430,000 Americans and 1,600 Utahns.

In Summit County, add another title to the list of those who have stepped up to meet the moment: vaccine clinic volunteer.

The county’s vaccination campaign, which is inoculating residents as fast as supply will allow, is relying on more than 100 volunteers who are doing everything from translating for Spanish-speaking residents to handling patients’ paperwork to administering shots.

According to the county, running the clinic at Utah Film Studios requires about 45 volunteers a day, some of whom, but not all, have medical training. They are doing it to aid their fellow residents and because, nearly a year into a pandemic that has left so many people feeling powerless, it’s a chance to help in a meaningful way. Their service underscores the rays of optimism that the end of the crisis is in sight.

As volunteer Suzie Dotan told The Park Record of the vaccination campaign: “This, to me, it’s like morning after a really long night.”

Even more volunteers, though, would be helpful. The vaccination campaign is a massive undertaking that will take months, and the need for volunteers will be even greater when the county expands its operations when more supply becomes available in the coming months.

As residents line up to receive their vaccine, they should be sure to offer any volunteers they meet a heartfelt thanks. And many people have already, by way of a meal or something hot to drink, through a donation drive organized by the Park City Chamber/Bureau that has raised thousands of dollars so far.

As horrific as the pandemic has been, it has reminded us time and again that our community is full of people willing to roll up their sleeves and help when the going gets tough. The people volunteering at the vaccine clinic are just the latest example, and they take their place alongside the others who have helped the community weather this unprecedented storm.

Summit County residents eager to receive a vaccine or for life to return to normal are immensely grateful.

The Medical Reserve Corps of Summit County, which is mobilizing the vaccine clinic volunteers, could use more assistance. Medical training is welcome, but not required, to serve as a volunteer. For more information, visit utahmrc.org.