Record editorial: Are early snowstorms a sign of things to come? Here’s to hoping.





Parkites awoke on Tuesday morning to a welcome sight: a layer of snow blanketing the ground. And it was not just a light dusting, but rather a genuine snowstorm, with enough accumulation to damage trees, snarl commutes and prompt skiers and snowboarders to look up at the slopes in anticipation.

Then more snow fell Wednesday night leading into Thursday.

It’s far too early to tell what kind of winter awaits. But it’s hard not to get excited about the prospects when children are able to have snowball fights a few weeks before they’ll go trick-or-treating.

Here’s to hoping the mid-October snowfall is a sign of things to come. After last winter’s subpar conditions, we could use a winter that arrives early, drops an unbelievable amount of powder and doesn’t let up until mid-April or so.

For one, that would make for a banner ski season, which would be welcome news for skiers and snowboarders, along with everyone in Park City whose livelihoods are tied to the ski industry. While the economic performance last winter — the first full ski season affected by COVID-19 — exceeded most expectations, it was nonetheless a challenging time for many businesses.

A bustling winter could go a long way toward helping them put the economic impacts of the coronavirus behind them for good, even if the pandemic itself continues.

But the benefits of frequent powder days over the next five or six months would also be apparent as the snow melts, and long after it’s gone.

A deep snowpack would help alleviate the record drought that is plaguing Summit County and much of the rest of the state, replenishing our depleted reservoirs and aiding East Side ranchers, who have been pummeled by the dry conditions.

In this era of climate change, lack of water will be a perpetual and worsening threat, but a reprieve from the dire situation we currently face would allow us all to breathe a little easier, at least for a while.

Will this tantalizing vision of a bountiful winter come to pass? Only Mother Nature knows.

One thing’s for certain, though. She gave us a taste this week that has left Parkites hungry for much more.