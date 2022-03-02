Record editorial: Courage of Ukrainians offers a lesson for Americans





The world changed last week the moment missiles began soaring into the Ukrainian sky.

Half a world away, it’s impossible to understand all of the factors at play in a clash that some believe could usher in a second Cold War or, worse, ignite a broader conflict involving several world powers. Many years will pass before the full scope of the global impact of Russia’s unprovoked attack on a sovereign neighbor becomes clear.

But Summit County residents, like people all over the world, are monitoring the crisis intently — and we have found inspiration in the devotion of the Ukrainians to their country and its right to self determination.

They did not invite the war, yet they have not retreated from its burden. They face an adversary whose military might far surpasses their own, yet they have shown no willingness to capitulate. They have known freedom for only a generation, yet they risk everything to preserve it.

And at a time when the strength of our democracy at home in the U.S. is in question after years of polarization and, recently, the fallout from the “big lie” regarding the 2020 presidential election, the courage of Ukrainians provides Americans with a powerful lesson. We, too, must be willing to make sacrifices to preserve the ideals we cherish. It’s become apparent in recent years that they are no more guaranteed here than anywhere else.

Americans are fortunate that we need not take up arms in service of the cause, but it’s incumbent upon all of us to find ways to further it.

Summit County residents have an opportunity to take a particularly bold step toward that end this week, with the filing window for candidates to mount campaigns for elected office this year — from the U.S. Senate to local school boards — open through Friday. Consider running for a seat and standing up for our highest principles through public service.

Short of that, get involved in election season by attending upcoming party caucuses or volunteering for a campaign. Support candidates who espouse honesty and decency. Write letters to your elected representatives and weigh in during the public comment portion of local government meetings. Seek out credible sources of information. Advocate for people who don’t have a voice. Find common ground with those who hold differing political views. Teach your children about the responsibilities that come with being an American citizen.

There are no enemy missiles flying overhead in our country, nor tanks rolling across our borders. But we can nonetheless learn from the example set by the Ukrainians who are facing those threats with valor.

Even when times are dark, we must fight on. Democracy, and the liberty it provides, is worth it.