Record editorial: Deer Valley World Cup is back — this time with spectators





It won’t be under the lights but it will still be awesome.

The Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup is slated to kick off with aerial skiing Wednesday afternoon, followed by moguls on Thursday and Friday. In contrast to most years, when the event is held in the evening at the base of Champion and White Owl runs, it is a daytime affair this go around due to the resort’s late start on snowmaking and the earlier-than-normal competition dates.

Parkites will miss the special atmosphere that accompanies the World Cup at night — but it will be exciting nonetheless to get back up on the slopes for one of the highlights of the year after the pandemic prevented spectators from attending the event in 2021.

What’s more, the World Cup has special significance this year as a qualifying event for the 2022 Winter Olympics that are slated to begin three weeks from now. The athletes who will be speeding down the bumps and twisting through the air are the best in the world at what they do. Some of them will earn the chance over the next three days to prove it in Beijing next month — and that includes a bevy of athletes with Park City roots, such as Nick Page, who grew up attending the Deer Valley World Cup as a fan and is currently the top-ranked male American moguls skier.

For spectators, it’s tough to top the experience of rooting on our fellow Parkites with the knowledge that a strong showing could fulfill their dreams and propel them to one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

As exciting as it is for spectators to return to Deer Valley for this World Cup, though, there is one unfortunate caveat: The coronavirus is spreading in the Park City area faster than at any other time during the pandemic. We should act accordingly and do our part to make the World Cup as safe as possible. For starters, let’s mask up — despite being outdoors — and socially distance as much as possible.

The World Cup is exhilarating. And there’s no doubt that it’s one of the events that makes Park City such a great place to live.

But the experience, even in an Olympic year, is not worth catching COVID-19.

More information about the World Cup is available at deervalley.com/things-to-do/activities/world-cup. The competitions will also be available on the streaming app Peacock for people who aren’t able to attend in person.