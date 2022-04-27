Record editorial: Don’t be silly. The market deserves long-term deal.





The Park Silly Sunday Market launched in 2007, shortly before the financial collapse and recession of that era, and it assisted the Park City economy as it successfully climbed out of the downturn.

More than a decade later, the Silly Market can be seen as one of the attractions that has made Park City such a popular destination in the summer and fall during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In both cases, and in the intervening years, the Silly Market has proven to be an attraction in and of itself even as it unfolds on another Park City attraction – Main Street.

An important discussion is scheduled on Thursday at the Marsac Building about the future of the Silly Market. The leadership of Park City and the Silly Market are considering whether to enter into a long-term agreement to hold the event, with a contract covering between seven and 10 years appearing to be a possibility. Discussion points likely will include issues like financial inducements.

Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council on Thursday should support the Silly Market’s desire for a long-term agreement, one that runs up to a decade in length. We are confident the sides will be able to work through the details of a financial package and the services required of each party.

The Silly Market at this point is a known commodity in tourism-driven Park City. It attracts people from the community, wider Utah and out-of-state visitors. The weekly event, undeniably, benefits the local economy with so many people on Main Street or elsewhere in Park City on Silly Market days.

A long-term agreement like the one that seems possible between the Silly Market and Park City leadership would allow the event to continue to evolve without the need to return to the Marsac Building every couple of years to renegotiate a contract.

But that would also not preclude the Silly Market, the mayor and City Council to address issues when they are certain to arise over the course of up to 10 years. The Silly Market, as an example, over time has shown a willingness to make adjustments to the operations, such as to the footprint, to better suit Main Street and Old Town. We expect that would not change even if the organizers hold a long-term agreement.

It would be silly for the sides not to reach a deal to keep the market going on Main Street.