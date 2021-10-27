Record editorial: Don’t let others decide elections for you





Let’s be blunt: With the convenience afforded by the vote-by-mail system that has been used in Summit County for the last several election cycles, there’s little excuse not to cast a ballot.

Indeed, most residents seem to agree during even-year elections, when presidential, congressional and legislative races are up for grabs, in addition to County Council and school board contests. In 2020, a stunning 92.4% of registered voters participated.

Odd-year elections, when municipal races throughout Summit County are decided, have been a different story. In the 2019 Park City election, for instance, voter turnout was a paltry 44.4%.

We can do better this fall. We must do better.

Summit County voters are tasked with making decisions that will shape our future. In Park City, Coalville and Oakley, residents will elect a mayor and city councilors, while Kamas residents will choose two city councilors.

That’s in addition to two crucial bond measures up for a vote: the Park City School District’s $79.2 million proposal for facilities improvements and Summit County’s $50 million measure that would fund open space acquisitions and recreational improvements.

No matter where in Summit County you live, there’s too much at stake to simply shrug your shoulders or let your ballot get lost in a heap of junk mail on your dining room table.

Elections, as the cliche goes, are decided by those who show up (or walk to their mailboxes). And if you don’t want somebody else making these crucial decisions for you, take the initiative to return your ballot.

What’s that, you say? You missed the online deadline to register to vote? Well, you’re in luck: Residents can register in person at one of five voting centers throughout the county on Election Day, or during the early voting period Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 1.

Put simply, it’s never been easier to cast a ballot, take part in the democratic process and have a say in the future of our communities. There are no excuses.

Vote, Summit County residents. Vote.

Election Day is Tuesday. Ballots in the vote-by-mail election must be postmarked on or before Monday. Voters can also return ballots at several drop-box locations. For more information about participating in the election, visit summitcounty.org/270/Clerk or parkcity.org/government/election-information.