Record editorial: Election 2022 is crucial, so be sure you’re registered to vote

The control of the U.S. Senate is at stake on Election Day in November.

And, quite unusually, voters in Utah will influence whether the upper chamber of Congress stays Democratic. The campaign between incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin, the unaffiliated challenger, has, for good reason, captured much of the attention during the election season since it could swing control of the Senate.

But the ballot is loaded, top to bottom, with important decisions, including U.S. House of Representatives seats, Statehouse posts, County Courthouse offices and school board positions.

None of that matters, though, if somebody is not registered to vote. It is time for people who want to cast a ballot in November to ensure they are on the voter rolls and, if so, they should check to make sure the information on file is still accurate. The registration deadline is Oct. 28 to vote in the election this year, which is set for Nov. 8 and will mainly be conducted through mail-in ballots.

The deadline is more than a month away, but the early reminder is worthwhile at a time when there has been such turnover of population in Park City and Summit County. Newcomers may still need to register to vote locally. Longtime Parkites who have been part of the pandemic-era housing carousel may need to update their addresses, something that is important since the ballot a voter receives is based on where they live.

Elections in years when the White House is not on the ballot lack the urgency and publicity as those when the presidency will be decided. That has always been an unfortunate, but understandable, reality of the democratic process. People in Park City and the rest of Summit County need to realize the decisions that will be made in November, in many ways, impact the community more closely than the one that is made regarding 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. every four years.

The election season is entering the critical final weeks. Expect to be bombarded by advertising in the Senate campaign and plan to see campaign signs for any number of candidates pop up across the community.

And make sure you are registered to vote. That’s the only way to be part of the decisions on Election Day.

Information about registering is available from the Summit County Clerk’s Office at: https://www.summitcounty.org/281/Voter-Registration-Elections .